COVID-19 in Alberta: Step 1 of easing measures now in effect

Alberta entered the first phase of the government’s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the three-phase plan on Tuesday night. Step 1 of the plan calls for the removal of the province’s vaccine passport system, the restrictions exemption program.

It also permits the resumption of sales of food and beverage at large facilities and entertainment venues. Mandatory masking requirements are to be removed for children 12 and under in all settings as well as children and youth of any age in schools as of Feb. 14.

“We cannot remain at a heightened state of emergency forever. We have to begin to heal, and so Alberta will move on,” Kenney said Tuesday.

Step 2 of the plan is slated to begin on March 1 if hospitalizations are trending downwards. It includes the removal of capacity and gathering limits for all venues and social gatherings among other changes.

A timeline for the plan’s third stage will be determined later pending hospitalization numbers.

The province’s data site is scheduled to be updated around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hospitalizations showed some signs of slowing but have started to trend upwards again in recent days.

On Tuesday, the province reported 1,623 patients in hospital with COVID-19, the fifth highest count to date. That number is likely to rise in the coming days as data is routinely revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays.

The 22 highest patient counts have all come in the last 22 days.

The 1,623 in hospital includes 129 patients in intensive care units, an increase of 11 from a week ago and highest count since early November.

Also Tuesday, the province reported 14 more deaths due to COVID-19. One prior death was removed after being determined to be non-COVID related, meaning the death count grew by 13, up to 3,686.

Seventy-nine Albertans have died due to COVID-19 in the past seven days.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.