COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's new COVID-19 case count on Tuesday was the highest single-day increase since mid-October.

The province reported 786 new infections, including 564 of the Omicron strain. Omicron is now Alberta's dominant strain.

Telling media she had cancelled her own Christmas plans, Alberta's top doctor urged the public to take the variant "very seriously."

There were 329 COVID-19 patients, including 69 in ICUs.

Nearly 78 per cent of Alberta's entire population has received one dose of vaccine, while 72.6 per cent is considered fully vaccinated.

Some 142,500 shots have been given to children aged 5-11. Alberta has also administered 675,700 additional shots.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta on Tuesday limited the capacity of large venues and businesses in an effort to prevent super-spreader events, asked Albertans to limit their social contacts by half over Christmas, and opened booster vaccine availability to all adults whose second shot was at least five months ago.

The new rules mean the world junior hockey championships will have to cut crowd sizes in half. Hockey Canada said Tuesday its ticketing team would be in touch with customers by the end of the day on Dec. 23 with a plan.

Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang is out of the NDP caucus while he says RCMP investigate his actions to verify a security weakness with Alberta's COVID-19 vaccination records website in September as a potential privacy breach. RCMP have not confirmed the details and laid no charges.

Days after the University of Calgary cancelled in-person exams, some students in Edmonton are demanding a decision from the University of Alberta about its programming. The U of A says it is monitoring the situation.

Studies by the U of C and Alberta Women's Health Foundation are defining the gap in women's health, a gap which they suggest has been exacerbated by the pandemic.