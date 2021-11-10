COVID-19 in Alberta today

EDMONTON -

The province's top doctor says Alberta's COVID-19 counts are "headed in the right direction" but that the hospital system is still taxed.

In a provincial pandemic update on Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw urged Albertans: “We must all continue to support efforts to bring these numbers down even further.”

Hinshaw reported 422 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, and eight deaths.

There are 608 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 128 in ICUs.

Of Alberta’s eligible population, 87.6 per cent have received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.4 are fully vaccinated.

The province will release new COVID-19 data Wednesday afternoon online.

SOTROVIMAB TREATMENT

Alberta is also beginning to administer sotrovimab to some patients to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Sotrovimab is a type of protein that attaches to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, and prevents the virus from entering and infecting healthy cells, according to Health Canada, which approved its use in July.

It is not considered a replacement for vaccine.

STARTING MONDAY

The next phase of Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program starts next week.

Paper copies of vaccine records will no longer be accepted by businesses and events participating in the system; Albertans will need to provide their QR code.

MASK, VACCINE MANDATES

Alberta's largest cities are deciding what to do with mandates they put in place for the pandemic.

Edmonton's new council decided Tuesday the city's face covering bylaw will remain in effect indefinitely. The bylaw -- which would have seen the rule automatically repealed after 10 days of cases falling below 100 per 100,000 people -- would have expired on Dec. 31.

Now, it must be removed by a vote by councillors. Edmonton had counted five consecutive cases of fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

In Calgary, the city's police chief is concerned a vaccine mandate will stress staffing levels. As of Nov. 1, 96 per cent of Calgary Police Service's employees had submitted their immunization status and 86 per cent of those had reported being fully vaccinated.

Speaking Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney declined to comment specifically on the issue before Calgary's municipal government, but suggested the city could follow what's been mandated in the Alberta public service.

“If there are some people who are absolutely determined not to get vaccinated, getting a rapid test that can demonstrate that they're safe to work, I think that that could be a sensible compromise," he said.

At the end of October, Alberta Health Services extended a deadline to submit proof of vaccination to Nov. 30, also citing staffing concerns.

Kenney added his government was "asking AHS to exercise common sense in those situations and not to undermine the quality of patient care in the way that this is applied."

VACCINE AND PREGNANCY

The top doctor also tried to correct misinformation that COVID-19 vaccines cause miscarriages.

She said there is no evidence that either miscarriages or stillborn deaths have increased since Alberta's COVID-19 immunization program began.

“In fact, evidence shows that there has been a slight, but steady, reduction in the number of miscarriages in Alberta, starting in 2019, prior to the COVID pandemic, and this has continued over the following two years.”