COVID-19 in Alberta today

EDMONTON -

Paper vaccine records are no longer accepted in Alberta as of Monday.

At restaurants, gyms and indoor venues participating in the province's passport system, electronic QR codes are now required.

Vaccine records with the QR code can be downloaded through the provincial government website or obtained through a registry agent at no cost, and can be printed or displayed on a phone.

A Canadian Armed Forces vaccine record or a First Nations immunization record is also accepted.

People without any of those will need a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours, or valid proof of a medical exemption.

WEEKEND DATA UPDATE

Alberta's weekend COVID-19 data will be reported Monday afternoon.

As of Friday, active cases in the province were below 6,000 for the first time in nearly three months.

Nearly 82 per cent of eligible Albertans were fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

In an effort to encourage vaccine-hesitant Albertans to get a shot, Premier Jason Kenney asked the federal government in September to send Janssen's single-dose vaccine to the west. Five thousand doses of the product arrived in Alberta on Friday.

An upper northeast Calgary neighbourhood has the highest vaccination rate in Alberta at 98.6 per cent of eligible residents.