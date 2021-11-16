COVID-19 in Alberta today

EDMONTON -

Alberta's 519 people in hospital with COVID-19 marks a 2 ½ month low, as of Monday.

The province reported 1,068 new cases and 17 deaths over the weekend.

There are 100 patients in intensive care units, the lowest number since Aug. 29.

Among all Albertans, 74.7 per cent have had a first dose and 69.9 per cent have had two doses. Relative to the eligible population, more than 87 per cent have had a first dose and 82 per cent have had a second.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return for a media availability on Tuesday. Watch her speak live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Monday marked the first day businesses participating in Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program could only accept a QR code as proof of vaccination.

Need help finding your QR code?