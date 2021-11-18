COVID-19 in Alberta today

EDMONTON -

Including 100 patients in ICUs, there are 516 Albertans across the province in hospital with the disease.

The deaths reported Wednesday bring the number of Albertans who have died due to COVID-19 up to 3,204. They include that of a woman in her 30s from the South Zone. She is the 48th person under 40 to die from the disease.

Among all Albertans, 74.8 per cent of the population have had at least a first dose. And, 70.1 per cent of the entire population have had a second dose. Of eligible Albertans aged 12 and up, 88 per cent have had at least one dose and 82.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta is dedicating $23 million in extra funding for winter pandemic shelters, government officials announced Wednesday.

The provincial government says COVID-19 “does not appear to be significantly impacting” Alberta’s deer population, unlike the way it has spread in the U.S.