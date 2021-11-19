COVID-19 in Alberta today

EDMONTON -

Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 500 on Thursday.

There are now 498 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 98 patients in intensive care units. It’s the first time since Aug. 29 that there are both fewer than 500 in hospital and 100 in intensive care.

In its preliminary data update, the province also reported 383 new cases and five more deaths due to the disease. All the numbers are subject to change pending the province’s regular data updates.

Alberta Health will next update the data Friday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Health Canada approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 Friday morning. The federal government is expected to detail plans to ease some of the pandemic-related measures at the border. Watch the announcement live at 8 a.m. MT on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The drop in eligibility age will also cause the percentage of eligible Albertans to have received a vaccine to drop significantly as well.

Other vaccines, including Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, have not been approved for use in those under 12. In a statement Thursday, Pfizer Canada said the company is prepared to deliver the pediatric doses to Canada shortly following the Health Canada authorization.