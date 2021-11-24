COVID-19 in Alberta today

EDMONTON -

Alberta has just over 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 having reported 253 new infections on Tuesday.

There are 475 people in hospital, 94 of whom are in ICUs.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, including a child under the age of two who had "complex pre-existing medical conditions that played a significant role."

Out of Albertans aged 12 and older, 88.4 per cent have received one vaccine dose and 83.3 per cent have multiple doses.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

More than 390,000 Alberta children can have a COVID-19 vaccination appointment booked starting Wednesday morning. Appointments for the new eligible age group, five to 11, will open at 8 a.m. online.

The Pfizer doses for children arrived in Alberta on Tuesday. Vaccines for this age group will primarily be administered at Alberta Health Services clinics. Approximately 43,000 children had been registered for an immunization as of Tuesday afternoon.

Also on Wednesday, Alberta's COVID-19 vaccination QR code will be updated to meet the federal standard.

Disparities in women's health have worsened during the pandemic, new research suggests, prompting doctors to urge women to get the mental health treatment or cancer screenings they have put off.

The highest rates of COVID-19 cases in the Edmonton health zone are not in the city proper itself, but surrounding communities,new data from Alberta Health shows.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw was grilled by MLAs on the absence of COVID-19 projections earlier in the pandemic and aerosol transmission in schools.