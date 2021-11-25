COVID-19 in Alberta today

EDMONTON -

Alberta has 5,033 active cases of COVID-19 after reporting 464 new infections on Wednesday.

Alberta Health also reported four more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the province's tally to 3,231.

There are 470 Albertans in hospital, including 97 in intensive care.

More than three quarters of all Albertans, 75.3 per cent, have had at least a first dose of vaccine. And, 70.9 per cent of the entire population have had a second shot. More than 354,00 additional doses have also been administered.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta’s updated COVID-19 vaccination QR code, which is supposed to meet the Canadian standard for domestic and international travel, was largely unavailable the first day residents were able to download it. The provincial website was still down Thursday morning.

Wednesday marked the opening of vaccine bookings for Alberta kids aged five to 11. One Edmonton mom told CTV News Edmonton booking her two daughters in for their first dose brought immense relief.

The province is offering advice on how to make needles less scary for kids.

Employers seeking guidance on how to properly do business while under the Restrictions Exemption Program can now sign up for a free, government-offered online training course on the program and COVID-19 safety requirements.