COVID-19 in Alberta today

EDMONTON -

Alberta reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including its first of the Omicron variant.

The case was confirmed in a returning traveller from Nigeria and the Netherlands, according to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. They have been quarantined since, and Alberta Health has boosted its contact tracing and testing strategies since the strain was first detected in South Africa.

As of Tuesday, 3,248 Albertans had died from COVID-19.

There were 4,545 active cases of the disease. Eighty-one people are in ICUs, and 353 more in other hospital beds.

More than three-quarters of all Albertans, 76.1 per cent, have had a first dose of vaccine and 71.4 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Unlike Premier Jason Kenney, Hinshaw would not say whether or not she thought there should be a relaxation of public health measures restricting private gatherings for the holidays. She did, however, note, "I don't think this is the time to turn them all off."

Health-care workers who do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as mandated by Alberta Health Services will be allowed to submit negative tests instead, but only at facilities that would be short staffed without them.

The City of Calgary will not be renewing its state of local emergency when it expires on Thursday, but will be keeping its vaccine passport and face covering bylaws in place.