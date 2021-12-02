COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for the first time in a week.

The 430 new cases brought the province's active case count up to 4,619.

Two of the new cases are of the Omicron variant, increasing the total identified in Alberta to three. They have mild symptoms and are isolating, according to the chief medical officer of health.

The top doctor also reported the 18th death of an Albertan under the age of 30 from COVID-19.

A total of 3,255 Albertans have died due to the disease.

There are now 424 COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals, including 79 in intensive care units.

More than three-quarters of all Albertans, 76.3 per cent, have had at least a first dose of vaccine. And, 71.5 per cent of the entire population have had a second shot.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Albertans aged 60 years and older are eligible for booster shots starting Dec. 6. Appointment bookings opened on Thursday.

The provincial government is committing more than $80 million to work and projects to develop pharmaceuticals and therapeutics -- including vaccines -- within its own boundaries.