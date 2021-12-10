COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta identified 333 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as well as two more cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the province's total up to 19.

No new deaths were reported Thursday and the death count dropped by one after Alberta Health removed the death of a person in their 20s it had reported on Wednesday after determining it was not due to COVID-19. The number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 was adjusted down to 3,271, including 18 individuals under 30.

There are now 368 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 70 in intensive care units.

Among all Albertans, 77.5 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

More than 76,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11, an increase of more than 3,300 over Wednesday’s count.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta's health minister says the province's backlog of surgeries has stabilized at more than 81,500 and the government will focus on reducing it over the coming months. However, the family of a Calgary woman whose kidney transplant has been delayed by the pandemic worries it is too late.

Alberta's Official Opposition wants the government to provide rapid COVID-19 test kits to students for use over the holiday break. The NDP says the strategy would help people make informed decisions about their activities and reduce transmission.