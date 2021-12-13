COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta will report a weekend's worth of COVID-19 data on Monday, having seen its active cases climb back up past 4,000 the previous week.

As of Friday, the province had 4,059 active cases and 367 people in hospital, including 71 patients in ICUs. Officials reported 287 new cases that day, as well as four more of the Omicron variant, bringing Alberta's total to 23.

Another death brought the total number of Albertans who have died due to COVID-19 to 3,272.

Among all Albertans, 77.7 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose. More than 79,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Premier Jason Kenney says the province will distribute more rapid COVID-19 tests during the holiday season, but hasn't revealed a specific plan. The Alberta NDP wants the provincial government to give five tests to each student to use over the break.

The province on Tuesday is expected to relax public health orders limiting the size of private gatherings. At an event on Friday, Kenney said his own Christmas plans would violate Alberta's current rules, which prohibit indoor social gatherings to two households up to a maximum of 10 vaccinated people.

Kenney didn't detail the changes, but said they would be a "modest, common sense relaxation" announced on Tuesday, when Alberta's state of public health emergency is set to expire.

Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a scam where Albertans have received a text offering payment for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.