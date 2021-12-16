COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta identified 456 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 10 more cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.

Of the 10 new Omicron cases, seven were in the Calgary Zone, two were in the Edmonton Zone and one was in the South Zone, the area’s first case of the variant. Alberta has confirmed a total of 60 infections of the new strain now.

Three more deaths – all people in their 70s and 80s – were also reported.

There are now 362 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 71 in intensive care units.

Among all Albertans, 78.2 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.3 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

More than 95,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Earlier Wednesday, the province announced free rapid test kits for the public to use during the holidays and a relaxation of rules on private gatherings.

Despite the relaxation, the province's top doctor says the Omicron poses a "very real risk" of resulting in a fifth surge in infections. Dr. Deena Hinshaw urged caution over the holidays given how little is known about the mutation, which so far seems to be more transmissible but less likely to cause severe illness.

Wednesday also marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine shots given in Alberta. On Dec. 15, 2020, about 3,900 health-care workers were vaccinated in Edmonton and Calgary with the first doses that arrived.

And, the federal government issue a formal travel advisory against international travel that morning. Calgary-based WestJet criticized the advice as unscientific and belittling of the aviation industry's COVID-19 response.

Alberta Health Services has confirmed about 1,650 workers have been placed on unpaid leave according to its mandatory vaccine policy.