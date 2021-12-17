COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta identified 473 new cases of COVID-19 as the province’s case count of the Omicron variant surpassed 100 on Thursday.

Thursday marked the second straight day of more than 400 new cases, something that hasn’t happened since Nov. 18 and 19.

There are now 352 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 70 in intensive care units.

Among all Albertans, 78.2 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.4 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

Nearly 97,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Starting Friday, free COVID-19 rapid test kits for at-home use are available at select pharmacies and Alberta Health Services clinics.

The kits, each consisting of five tests, are meant to help Alberans make informed decisions over the holidays. Here's how to use them.

In southern Alberta, a judge ruled on Thursday in favour of a woman who wanted her 10- and 12-year-old children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The judge referenced the father's "engagement with vaccine misinformation" and belief the vaccine is"experimental" in their decision.

Also on Thursday, appointment bookings for booster shots opened to Albertans aged 50 and up. Some Albertans are calling for the province to expand eligibility faster, however, the province has said it will do that when supply allows.