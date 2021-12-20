COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta reported on Friday its largest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since early November.

The province added 553 new cases, including 54 new cases of the Omicron variant, raising its active case count to 4,431 and its total of the Omicron strain to 173.

There were 344 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 68 of whom were in ICUs.

Among all Albertans, 78.3 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.4 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

More than 98,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11.

Alberta’s next data update is scheduled for Monday afternoon and will include weekend data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The NHL on Saturday announced all cross-border matches between Monday and Dec. 23 would be rescheduled due to Omicron-related travel concerns. The league has not yet released make-up dates for the games postponed, including three Oilers matches. The Calgary Flames' schedule was not affected.

As well, organizers paused ticket sales for a similar reason for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship pre-tournament, which was supposed to start Sunday in Red Deer.

Albertans began picking up their free rapid test kits on Friday, although some pharmacies and Alberta Health Services sites quickly ran out of supply.