COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta doubled its active COVID-19 case count in a week, according to an update on Wednesday.

There are nearly 17,400 cases of the disease currently.

The province reported more than 11,000 cases and 11 deaths between Dec. 23 and 28. Alberta's pandemic death tally now sits at 3,310.

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations number 349, including 57 people who are in intensive care.

Alberta's Omicron case count also doubled, rising by 4,338 to 7,025.

The province's test positivity rate is nearing 30 per cent, by far the highest of the pandemic.

Among all Albertans, 79.1 per cent have now had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.8 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.

More than 151,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11 and more than 887,000 additional doses have been given out across all age groups.

Alberta's top doctor is expected to provide the provincial update in person on Thursday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The International Ice Hockey Federation has cancelled the remainder of the 2022 World Juniors being played in Alberta amid rising COVID-19 case counts that prompted three games to be forfeited and compromised "the sportive integrity of the event."

Organizers of the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling also cancelled that event, which was supposed to be held in Camrose, Alta.

The Alberta Teachers Association says the Alberta government is "failing to plan accordingly" for the return to school. ATA's president is calling for guidance on masking, improved ventilation, testing, consistent public reporting, and cohorts.

Premier Jason Kenney's office is now saying his congestion during a Tuesday press conference is due to a lifelong "chronic condition" that flares up during cold and dry weather and that a physician said he should not consider it a new symptom.

Alberta wants to prioritize Alberta Health Servicve's free PCR tests for people who live or work in high-risk environments and have received a positive rapid test result, and is encouraging Albertans to pick up and use the free rapid tests available at pharmacies.

The advice has left some workers feeling like they are "in a lurch" if their employer requires PCR testing.