COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's government reported nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in four days on Tuesday but did not impose more restrictions to slow down spread of the Omicron variant.

The province counted 12,965 infections since Friday from approximately 37,000 PCR tests.

The positivity rate was between 28 and 36 per cent, "the highest positivity rate we've seen with any variant since the pandemic began," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Alberta has 34,276 active COVID-19 cases; however, provincially imposed limitations to testing capacity means the stats undercount the number of actual COVID-19 cases. Results also do not include those from take-home rapid test kits.

There are 436 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 61 in intensive care units.

The premier didn't introduce new restrictions on Tuesday and instead asked Albertans to get vaccinated, reduce contacts and take rapid tests.

"It's still too soon to know exactly how Omicron will impact Alberta; however, given how fast Omicron is spreading, now is the time for each of us to make changes that impact the case counts and therefore the downstream flow into hospitals," Hinshaw said.

Alberta's COVID-19 committee will meet on Wednesday. It's unclear if Kenney or Hinshaw will deliver an update after the meeting, but the province will update its COVID-19 data Wednesday afternoon.