COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta has nearly 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the most recent data released Thursday.

The hospital patient count includes 64 people in intensive care units, an increase of five from seven days prior.

The province also reported three new deaths on Wednesday. All three deaths were individuals over the age of 80 living in the Calgary Zone, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta up to 3,336.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow at a record rate, with 4,869 new infections identified based on about 12,300 tests.

Limits to testing capacity and eligibility and exclusion of results from take-home rapid test kits mean the official new case figure understates the actual number of COVID-19 cases.

More than 7.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta to date with 79.5 per cent of all Albertans having had at least a first dose and 73 per cent having had a second dose.

Nearly a quarter of all Albertans, 24 per cent, have also had a booster dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

As vaccinated Albertans become the majority of the province's COVID-19 hospital patients, an infectious disease expert is reminding the public that does not mean vaccines are ineffective.

Edmonton Public Schools' board is worried about having enough staff to return to classrooms on Monday, and has written Alberta's education minister asking for clearer guidance. One Grade 12 student feels as though she's being made to choose between her education and wellbeing.