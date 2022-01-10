COVID-19 in Alberta today

Australian judge says Novak Djokovic can stay but saga not over

Novak Djokovic returned to the tennis court Monday for training, having won a legal battle to stay in Australia and play in the Australian Open after his exemption from strict coronavirus rules was questioned. But the government is still threatening to cancel his visa and deport him.

