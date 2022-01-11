COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta Health registered a net increase of 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 17,913 cases over the weekend.

Known active cases climbed to 57,332, but infections are likely much higher as the province's data doesn't include rapid-test results and most Albertans are not eligible to get a PCR test.

Hospitalizations increased by 179 in the past seven days to a total of 635 as of Monday, a count that includes 72 ICU patients.

The province also reported six new deaths on Monday, including that of a person between the ages of 10 and 19. It is the fourth death in a person under 20 and brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta up 3,344.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

On Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced another reduction in eligibility for PCR testing by the province, as demand increases with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The full list of people eligible to get tested, available online, includes continuing care residents and health-care workers in continuing care or acute settings with symptoms or part of an outbreak investigation. The list also includes hospital patients who develop COVID-19 symptoms or people admitted with COVID-19 symptoms.

Students and school staff returned to classrooms on Monday with mixed emotions. This is how the day went in Edmonton and Calgary.

The Health Sciences Association of Alberta says the emergency response system continues to face staffing pressures, leaving some locations temporarily without ambulance service for periods of time.

The manager of a southern Alberta trucking company believes vaccine mandates for international truckers will impact staffing levels in that industry, too, and drive up prices.