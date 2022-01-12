COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a 75-day record on Tuesday, numbering 708.

The tally includes 80 patients in intensive care units. The last time Alberta had this many total COVID-19 patients was Oct. 29, 2021.

Alberta also reported on Tuesday eight more deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 3,352.

The province reported 4,704 new COVID-19 cases on 12,200 tests, and there are now more than 58,000 known active cases in the province. The true case count is estimated to be more than 10 times that indicated by PCR results.

Nearly eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta to date with 79.7 per cent of all Albertans having had at least a first dose and 73.2 per cent having had a second dose.

More than a quarter of all Albertans, 26.6 per cent, have also had a booster dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

A restock in rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits for Albertans to use at home and in schools has been delayed. CTV News Edmonton has asked Alberta Health for more details about the delay and when the tests are now expected to arrive.

Premier Jason Kenney's office says the province is not considering bringing in a non-compliance vaccine tax, as Quebec is. Kenney said Tuesday night such a tax would violate Canadian principles.

The leaders of Alberta’s largest public and private sector unions are calling on the provincial government to implement circuit-breaker measures to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

Some parents are going against the advice of Alberta Health and opting for their child to receive a second shot sooner than the recommended eight-week interval, prioritizing immediate protection over better long-term immunity.