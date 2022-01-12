COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a 75-day record on Tuesday, numbering 708.
The tally includes 80 patients in intensive care units. The last time Alberta had this many total COVID-19 patients was Oct. 29, 2021.
Alberta also reported on Tuesday eight more deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 3,352.
The province reported 4,704 new COVID-19 cases on 12,200 tests, and there are now more than 58,000 known active cases in the province. The true case count is estimated to be more than 10 times that indicated by PCR results.
Nearly eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta to date with 79.7 per cent of all Albertans having had at least a first dose and 73.2 per cent having had a second dose.
More than a quarter of all Albertans, 26.6 per cent, have also had a booster dose.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
A restock in rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits for Albertans to use at home and in schools has been delayed. CTV News Edmonton has asked Alberta Health for more details about the delay and when the tests are now expected to arrive.
Premier Jason Kenney's office says the province is not considering bringing in a non-compliance vaccine tax, as Quebec is. Kenney said Tuesday night such a tax would violate Canadian principles.
The leaders of Alberta’s largest public and private sector unions are calling on the provincial government to implement circuit-breaker measures to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.
Some parents are going against the advice of Alberta Health and opting for their child to receive a second shot sooner than the recommended eight-week interval, prioritizing immediate protection over better long-term immunity.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Killer Luka Magnotta seeks transfer from maximum-security prison
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands sign up for 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Quebec threatens to tax the unvaxxed
Thousands more people have registered for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, amid threats by Quebec officials to tax the unvaccinated. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé noted that 5,000 appointments were also made on Monday.
Omicron could soon peak in some parts of Canada, estimates show
Omicron’s march may be slowing slightly, at least in some provinces, where a government website monitoring virus infection estimates shows peak infections could be reached within days.
LIVE @ 1:30 EST | Ontario education minister to make announcement on return to classroom
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday about the return to school for in-person learning.
Canadian Civil Liberties Association calls COVID-19 tax constitutionally vulnerable
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says Quebec's tax plan is deeply troubling, noting the Charter of Rights and Freedoms recognizes individual autonomy over our bodies and medical decisions.
LIVE @ 11:30 EST | PM Trudeau to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address Canadians about the current COVID-19 situation in Canada on Wednesday. It comes just days after the prime minister's call with provincial and territorial leaders when he heard directly about the pandemic strain on health care systems and the need to bolster resource capacity.
'Succession' actor Brian Cox congratulates Edward Rogers for ousting former CEO
Actor Brian Cox has recorded a video message for Rogers Communications chair Edward Rogers, congratulating him on his 'real-life Succession' following a months-long battle for the leadership of the company.
Novak Djokovic admits breaking isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Novak Djokovic knew he'd tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended a newspaper interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month, saying Wednesday he made an "error of judgment" and should have immediately gone into isolation.
U.K. PM Boris Johnson apologizes for attending lockdown party
Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, but brushed aside opposition demands that he resign for breaching the rules his own government had imposed on the nation.
EXCLUSIVE | Killer Luka Magnotta seeks transfer from maximum-security prison
Convicted killer Luka Magnotta is taking the federal government to court to compel his transfer out of a maximum-security prison in Quebec to a medium-security facility.
Calgary
-
Shipments of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests delayed: Alberta top doc
A restock in rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits for Albertans to use at home and in schools has been delayed.
-
Some parents opting for shorter interval on second dose for kids
Parents of some five to 11 year olds are opting to shorten the interval for their kid's second shot, prioritizing the immediate protection over the long term benefit of waiting.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a 75-day record on Tuesday, numbering 708.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | LIVE @ 10: Sask premier, health officials give COVID-19 update
The Government of Saskatchewan will hold a COVID-19 update Wednesday at 10 a.m.
-
Saskatoon residents want solution to industrial noise
Pleasant Hill residents are making noise about a nearby industrial business that has started removing a sound barrier.
-
Saskatoon boy with brain tumour meets his superhero, The Rock
A Saskatoon boy diagnosed with a rare pediatric brain tumour has met his hero - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Regina
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | LIVE @ 10: Sask premier, health officials give COVID-19 update
The Government of Saskatchewan will hold a COVID-19 update Wednesday at 10 a.m.
-
Vaccines continue to protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes in Sask., December data shows
The Government of Saskatchewan continues to recommend vaccines as the best defence against severe outcomes related to COVID-19, following the latest data on December cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
-
Sask. reports 1,027 new COVID-19 cases
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 1,027 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising active cases to a record-setting 8,229.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia woman who killed her daughter granted more freedoms
The Parole Board of Canada has recently granted Penny Boudreau some more freedoms.
-
Nova Scotia reports 15 new COVID-19 related hospital admissions Tuesday, one death
Nova Scotia is reporting 15 new hospital admissions Tuesday, 16 discharges and one death related to COVID-19.
-
N.B. reports one additional death related to COVID-19, 88 in hospital as of Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported another death related to COVID-19, involving a person aged 90 and over in the Moncton region (Zone 1).
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario reports 3,448 people in hospital with COVID-19, 505 ICU admissions
Ontario is reporting another jump in people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday as the number of patients in intensive care surpasses 500.
-
Is it safe to eat on an outdoor patio that is tented and heated?
One expert warns that too much protection against the frigid temperatures may prove counterproductive when it comes to curbing the spread of COVID-19.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 EST
LIVE @ 1:30 EST | Ontario education minister to make announcement on return to classroom
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday about the return to school for in-person learning.
Montreal
-
Thousands sign up for 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Quebec threatens to tax the unvaxxed
Thousands more people have registered for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, amid threats by Quebec officials to tax the unvaccinated. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé noted that 5,000 appointments were also made on Monday.
-
Quebec to impose 'significant' financial penalty against people who refuse to get vaccinated
Quebec Premier François Legault announced the province will apply a 'significant' financial penalty for residents who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for non-medical reasons.
-
COVID-19 booster shot now available to Quebecers aged 35 and up
Quebecers aged 35 and up can now register for their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Ottawa
-
Walk-in eligibility expands for first, second, or third COVID-19 vaccine doses in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is again expanding drop-in eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines in the city.
-
Ottawa mayor, top doctor to deliver COVID-19 update
Mayor Jim Watson and medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches will provide an update on COVID-19 as Ontario prepares to reopen schools.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 EST
LIVE @ 1:30 EST | Ontario education minister to make announcement on return to classroom
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday about the return to school for in-person learning.
Kitchener
-
'Prepare for more' as COVID-19 hospitalizations jump to 126 for Waterloo Wellington hospitals
The rapid increase of COVID-19 patients and sick calls at local hospitals has management trying to stay ahead of critical capacity issues driven by the latest Omicron wave.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 EST
LIVE @ 1:30 EST | Ontario education minister to make announcement on return to classroom
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday about the return to school for in-person learning.
-
Less than half of children aged 5-11 have received first vaccine: Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo is looking to bump up the vaccine rate in children aged five to 11, which they say is below 50 per cent.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury waste collection delay due to worker shortage
The City of Greater Sudbury says roadside recycling collection has been delayed in part of New Sudbury on Tuesday due to worker shortage.
-
Another two stretches of Highway 11 closed after several crashes
Two portions of Highway 11 in northern Ontario are closed in both directions after two separate crashes Wednesday morning, officials say.
-
Omicron could soon peak in some parts of Canada, estimates show
Omicron’s march may be slowing slightly, at least in some provinces, where a government website monitoring virus infection estimates shows peak infections could be reached within days.
Winnipeg
-
Early morning crash forces road closure on Main Street: WPS
A section of Winnipeg's Main Street is closed on Wednesday following an early morning crash.
-
Manitoba woman lives through two global pandemics to celebrate her 111th birthday
Manitoba’s oldest living person has survived two global pandemics to celebrate their 111th birthday on Monday.
-
'The system is overwhelmed': Hospitalizations in Manitoba surging amid spread of COVID-19 omicron variant
The number of people hospitalized in Manitoba after getting COVID-19 continues to rise amid the surge of the highly contagious omicron variant.
Vancouver
-
Where's B.C.'s relief grant for businesses? Update coming from jobs minister
The B.C. government is expected to face tough questions Wednesday about why financial relief promised to businesses impacted by the pandemic is still not available.
-
Heavy rain, melting snow could lead to flooding in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
Environment Canada says the series of atmospheric rivers forecast for B.C.'s South Coast won't relent until Thursday.
-
Correctional Service settles human rights case for prisoners addicted to opioids
The federal prison service says it is making several changes to help prisoners addicted to opioids, including getting them faster access to treatment by eliminating a waiting list that is hundreds of people long.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. health-care workers missed nearly 28,000 shifts last week due to illness
British Columbia health-care workers missed nearly 28,000 shifts last week due to illness as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to gut workforces across the province.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly on Vancouver Island as 562 new cases confirmed
The number of patients in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island rose slightly on Tuesday, while the number of patients in intensive care declined.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation votes to reclaim education rights
Next month, Cowichan Tribes will begin work to reshape the education system on its reserve.