COVID-19 in Alberta today

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE @ 11:30 EST

LIVE @ 11:30 EST | PM Trudeau to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address Canadians about the current COVID-19 situation in Canada on Wednesday. It comes just days after the prime minister's call with provincial and territorial leaders when he heard directly about the pandemic strain on health care systems and the need to bolster resource capacity.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island