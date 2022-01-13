COVID-19 in Alberta today
Fifteen more Albertans have died due to COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday.
The deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta up to 3,367.
There are now 748 patients in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 219 over the past week. Similarly, the 82 patients in intensive care units is up by 23 over the past seven days.
The province reported on Wednesday 6,789 new COVID-19 cases on 17,800 tests, and there are now more than 61,000 known active cases in the province.
This week, the province introduced a number of new restrictions to testing eligibility with its chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, estimating the true case count was more than 10 times that indicated by PCR results.
Close to eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta to date with 79.8 per cent of all Albertans having had at least a first dose and 73.2 per cent having had a second dose.
More than a quarter of all Albertans, 27.2 per cent, have also had a booster dose.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Calgary and Edmonton are hosting separate hockey tournaments this week with about 600 teams each. Some sports and recreation organizations say operating tournaments and leagues as safely as possible is worth the risk to support players' mental and physical health.
Frontline workers say the cracks are forming in Alberta's health-care system, from ambulance service disruptionsto exhaustion among the workforce.
Calls for a circuit-breaker lockdown from Alberta's largest unions, representing hundreds of thousands of workers, have put the business community on edge, says the CEO of Calgary's chamber of commerce. She says Alberta needs to be focused on other tools, like vaccine mandates for workers, increased testing capacity, and contact tracing, to manage the wave of Omicron cases.
Evander Kane's suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the NHL and older allegations of gambling, throwing hockey games, and sexual and physical abuse "is not something that I look into much," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said on Wednesday. McDavid said the team's focus is winning games.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Rain, then snow and temps around 0 C
Inside an ICU where 70 per cent of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated
This is where the Omicron wave is starting to show its worst side: inside the ICU at Toronto General, which is filling up with critically ill COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.
Majority of Canadians believe they'll eventually get COVID-19, poll finds
A new poll suggests that the majority of Canadians believe they will eventually contract COVID-19.
Vaccine mandate for truckers will have exemption, CBSA says
The Canada Border Services Agency says some truckers will be exempt from a vaccine mandate taking effect this weekend, although full details of the exemption remain unclear.
Boosting boosters: Experts say fourth doses not yet needed for general population
Many jurisdictions have extended fourth-dose boosters to their most vulnerable populations as Canada's third-dose COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up, leading some to wonder whether we'll all need another shot to protect against the virus in the near future.
When will Canada's Omicron wave peak? What we know so far
The Omicron variant's spread may be slowing slightly, at least in some provinces where a government website monitoring virus projection estimates shows peak infections could be reached within a week.
Housing shortage worst in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba: report
A new report from Scotiabank has found that Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba are the provinces facing the biggest shortages of housing in Canada, as these provinces were the only ones to have fewer homes per capita than the national average.
Quebec's tax on unvaccinated: Trudeau says 'strong measures' have worked
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'incentives and strong measures' have worked in the fight against COVID-19, weighing in on Quebec's proposed tax on unvaccinated residents.
Djokovic in Australian Open draw as visa saga continues
Australia's prime minister said Thursday his government's tough policy toward visitors who were not vaccinated for COVID-19 had not changed, as it nears a decision on whether to deport Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic.
Independent investigator recommends Utah officers who stopped Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie be placed on probation
Two police officers who responded to a domestic violence call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie last year in Moab, Utah, should be put on probation for what the city called 'several unintentional mistakes' made during the encounter, according to an independent investigator.
The impact of delayed rapid tests for Alberta schools
Alberta’s restock of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests has been delayed, putting into question if all Alberta schools will receive a shipment of the at-home test by the end of the week, as promised by the province.
WEATHER | Warm to start, but rapidly cooling in Calgary tonight
North wind is on the way bringing with it a brief cool down.
Letter to parents says Saskatoon's public schools could see disruption in operations
Saskatoon Public Schools says a staffing crunch because of rising COVID cases could lead to disruption in school operations, according to a letter sent to parents
Even though they're widely available, Sask. top doc warns against 'overuse' of rapid COVID-19 tests
Despite a high number of available COVID-19 rapid tests compared to other provinces, Saskatchewan's top doctor says it's important not to "overuse" them.
'Trust yourself': Sask. premier won't implement restrictions despite top doctor's recommendations for smaller gatherings
Saskatchewan's premier says implementing recommendations or restrictions on gathering sizes would not be effective in decreasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, despite advice from the province’s top doctor.
More than 30,000 active COVID-19 cases in the Regina area, federal agency estimates
An approximate 30,476 Regina-area residents are currently infected with COVID-19, according to a federal agency’s projections.
Storm system expected to bring snow to southeast Sask.
We are bracing for a low-pressure system to move through the province this afternoon and evening that is set to bring snow, wind and the chance of freezing rain.
60 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in N.S., including a child under the age of 5
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, as of Wednesday, there are 60 people in hospital that were admitted due to COVID-19, including a child under the age of five.
N.B. reports one additional death related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 10 new hospital admissions
Health officials in New Brunswick reported another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, involving a person aged 80 and over in the Saint John region (Zone 2).
N.B. woman first in province to donate organs after MAID
A New Brunswick woman with a terminal diagnosis became the first in the province to donate her organs after receiving medical assistance to die.
Ontario students return to the classroom on Jan. 17. Here's what you need to know
Students in Ontario are set to return to in-person learning on Monday. Here's everything you need to know.
Ontario not considering tax for unvaccinated individuals, top doctor says
Ontario’s top doctor says the province will not introduce a tax for individuals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after Quebec introduced a similar measure in an effort to monetarily support its health-care system.
'It sets a certain precedent': Quebec judge suspends unvaccinated father's visitation rights with child
A Quebec Superior Court judge has temporarily suspended a father's right to see his child based on evidence that the man is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and appears to oppose government anti-pandemic health measures.
Quebec orders more than 70 million COVID-19 rapid tests
Quebec's Health Ministry states it has reached an agreement with locally-based MedSup Medical to produce more than 70 million rapid tests in the coming months.
Quebecers aged 25 and up can now get COVID-19 booster shot
Quebecers aged 25 and up can now sign up for their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Omicron 'increasing the likelihood' most Ottawans will be exposed to COVID, top doctor says
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches calls the Omicron variant a "game changer" due to its high transmissibility.
Parents can book second vaccine for children 5 to 11 at a shorter interval, Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa's top doctor says parents can move up their child's second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the Omicron variant spreads.
Senators resume action for second game in 26 days
The Senators haven't played since a 6-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 1.
Waterloo Region public school boards offering short-term virtual learning for concerned families
As Waterloo Region families prepare for the return of in-class learning on Monday, both public school boards in the area say they will provide a ‘short term’ option for those who are not comfortable with sending the children back to class.
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly to 99 in Waterloo Region
A total of 99 people are in hospital currently positive and receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region hospitals, Wednesday’s dashboard update shows.
Hwy. 11 reopened after several crashes Wednesday
After several serious crashes closed portions of Highway 11 in northern Ontario for most of the day Wednesday, the road has been fully reopened.
$36.4 million lottery ticket sold in Barrie
If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Barrie, you could be a millionaire.
'It is here to stay': Manitoba public health says everyone will likely be exposed to COVID-19 in the coming weeks
Manitoba public health is shifting to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 instead of containing it, saying with the highly transmissible Omicron variant in play, it is likely everyone will be exposed to the virus in the coming weeks.
5 arrested after refusing to wear masks at Vancouver coffee shop, police say
Five people have been arrested at a Vancouver coffee shop for allegedly refusing to wear face masks and then refusing to leave.
B.C. paramedics responded to nearly 100 drug overdoses per day in 2021, data shows
BCEHS responded to 35,525 overdoses in 2021, an increase of 31 per cent compared to the previous year, and nearly triple the 12,263 it responded to in 2015.
Victoria councillor wants landlords to be able to raise rents to match rising property taxes
If Victoria Coun. Geoff Young’s proposal gets adopted and the province agrees, rents in Victoria could become even higher than they already are.
Island Health records 2 new COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to soar
Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. on Wednesday, including two in Island Health, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.
'A punch in the gut': Victoria senior seeks help building secure shed after mobility scooter damaged in theft attempt
A Victoria senior is asking for your help after a string of bad luck events took away her ability to move around the city.