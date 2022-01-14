COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 38 on Thursday to a total of 786, as ICU admissions decreased from 82 to 79.
The premier and chief medical officer of health reported the data update at a news conference, during which they said the Omicron variant is having a "modest impact" on ICUs but a "much more significant impact" on non-ICU beds.
"Some good news is that people have a shorter stay and less severe symptoms," Jason Kenney said.
"The situation we're in today is serious and has the potential to get more serious."
Alberta registered 6,010 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday after nearly 14,350 PCR tests, increasing known active infections to 62,733.
Eight more deaths bring the province's pandemic fatality count to 3,375.
Nearly 80 per cent of eligible Albertans have one vaccine dose, while 73.3 per cent have two and 27.6 per cent have three.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
One million rapid tests from the federal government arrived in Alberta Wednesday evening. About 3.7 million more are expected to arrive this week yet, according to Kenney, who said more than half of the number promised to schools have been delivered.
A drug supplier says the pandemic is partially to blame for delays in it delivering drugs to southern Alberta pharmacies.
In a new poll by Angus Reid, 57 per cent of Albertans surveyed reported expecting to contract Omicron regardless of the precautions they take.
BREAKING | One dead, five missing after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
Every aspect of Canada's supply chain will be impacted by vaccine mandate for truckers, experts warn
Industry experts are warning that the federal government's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers will impact the country's supply chain and hamper the flow of goods across the border, leading to potential shortages of some products.
Canada's Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID-19
Alphonso Davies' return from a bout of COVID-19 has been put on hold with Bayern Munich saying the Canadian star shows signs of an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
'I want a change': Tim Hortons hockey cards inclusivity effort disappoints 8-year-old activist
An 8-year-old girl in Ontario is pushing for Tim Hortons to do a better job representing women in hockey after she bought hockey trading cards from the company that she expected to prominently feature female players for the first time, but was inspired to activism by how few she got.
'I was just crying': Afghan women describe harrowing journey to Canadian soil
Dozens of Afghan women are elated to be experiencing their first Canadian winter after a harrowing journey escaping Afghanistan, where they faced retaliation for their work in education.
Provinces, territories vary on lifting COVID-19 health restrictions
Some areas of the country are easing pandemic restrictions while others are tightening them depending on their perceptions of whether the COVID-19 curve is flattening or has yet to peak.
Double-fault: Visa revoked again, Djokovic faces deportation
Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
Boris Johnson's office sorry for party on eve of royal funeral
Boris Johnson's office on Friday apologized to the Royal Family for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year -- the latest in a string of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
