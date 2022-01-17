COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations number above 800 for the first time since October, according to data released on Friday.

There are now 822 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 230 from a week ago, and 403 from two weeks ago, or a jump of more than 96 per cent in the last two weeks.

The 822 includes 81 patients in intensive care units, a number that has risen by 30 from two weeks ago.

Also Friday, the province reported five more COVID-19 deaths.

Current active cases rose that day by more than 6,100. There are now more than 64,000 known active cases in the province, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw estimates the true case count is more than 10 times than what is indicated by provincial PCR testing.

Just over eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta to date with 79.9 per cent of all Albertans having had at least a first dose and 73.4 per cent having had a second dose.

More than a quarter of all Albertans, 28 per cent, have also had a booster dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta's transportation minister says she is watching Canada's vaccine mandate for truckers unfold and "will continue to advocate for our interests."

An Edmonton-area restaurant is closed for two weeks because too many employees are sick with COVID-19. Its owner believes the government should help businesses during the Omicron wave which has caused staffing shortages in multiple industries.

When is the best time to get a booster shot? Here's Alberta's official guidance.