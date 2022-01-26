COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's health minister says "the coming weeks are going to be the toughest yet" as the province nears what is expected to be the turning point of the Omicron wave.
On Tuesday, Jason Copping reported a 30-per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations for a total of 1,377.
On average over the last seven days, 58.5 per cent of new, non-ICU admissions and 66.1 per cent of new ICU admissions were directly due to COVID-19. Currently in Alberta, 111 people are in the ICU with COVID-19.
“Our hospitals are under strain, especially in the larger urban centres. Staff are tired, not just from the current wave of cases, but from five waves over two years," Copping said, noting that although test positivity is holding steady and wastewater data appears to show the number of infections is dropping in some places, hospital admissions continue to rise.
Also on Tuesday, the province reported 2,722 new cases after 6,718 tests the day before.
There are currently 51,157 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, but because of PCR test eligibility restrictions, Alberta's total case count is higher.
Thirteen more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
The first shipment of 3,200 prescriptions Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid is set to arrive in Alberta on Jan. 31.
A person died Sunday while waiting for a bed inside the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta Health Services confirmed Tuesday. Minister Copping acknowledged an "infrastructure deficit" in health care in central Alberta, but said Red Deers emergency department was "fully staffed."
The government says it is meeting deadlines to deliver rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to schools across the province, after an initial delay. The at-home kits, however, continue to be out of stock at most pharmacies.
A doctor, the NDP and Alberta's teachers association have renewed concerns about COVID-19 in schools as the Omicron variant continues to send more staff and students home. Since the return to classrooms on Jan. 10, about 190 classes at schools in Edmonton and St. Albert have been moved online.
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but warns of looming hikes
Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met
Russia warned Wednesday it would quickly take 'retaliatory measures' if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands over NATO and Ukraine, raising pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow is planning to invade its neighbour.
A third of students think Holocaust exaggerated or fabricated: study
A third of North American students think the Holocaust was exaggerated or fabricated, according to a new study.
What to know about the Omicron subvariant BA.2
Scientists and health officials around the world are keeping their eyes on a descendant of the Omicron variant that has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States.
'So many angry people': Experts say online conversation around trucker convoy veering into dangerous territory
As a growing group of truckers and supporters make their way to Ottawa in a protest against vaccine mandates, experts say the rhetoric online concerning the convoy is getting increasingly worrisome.
Russians' plan for live-fire naval drills off Ireland: Can they really do that?
With the announcement that Russia plans to hold a live-fire naval exercise next month off the coast of Ireland, aspects of military maritime law have come under scrutiny. CTVNews.ca has an expert explain everything you need to know.
Bell Let's Talk: Raising funds and destigmatizing mental health
As the global pandemic enters its third year, initiatives like Bell Let's Talk Day aims to help people of all backgrounds and age groups struggling with the mental health, especially amid the impact of COVID-19.
BREAKING NEWS | Ontario confirms 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 92 more deaths related to COVID-19 as well as a slight decrease in the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care.
'They have abandoned us': Frustrated flood victims still waiting for promised government help
Many flood-impacted residents of B.C.'s Sumas Prairie are trapped in "limbo" as they wait for promised financial assistance from the government.
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but warns of looming hikes
The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, but warning it won't stay there for much longer.
Triaged patient dies while awaiting treatment inside Red Deer emergency room
A person died Sunday while waiting for a bed inside the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, a spokesperson with Alberta Health Services confirmed Tuesday.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but warns of looming hikes
The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, but warning it won't stay there for much longer.
Saskatoon police: Suspect stun gunned after domestic disturbance spills out into street
A 36-year-old man was taken into custody following an alleged domestic disturbance in the city's Eastview neighbourhood.
'Beyond disappointed': Métis Nation-Sask. investigating after one of its trucks spotted in protest convoy
A Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S) vehicle spotted in a protest convoy was there without the organization's blessing.
'Get the exercise and get moving': 98-year-old Sask. veteran credits health to biweekly curling
A 98-year-old Saskatchewan veteran who served during the Second World War continues to keep himself in shape by curling twice a week at a Regina club.
Regina police aware of 160 apparent drug overdose deaths in 2021
2021 was a record year for drug overdoses in Regina with police reporting 160 apparent deaths over the past year – a 40 per cent spike from 2020.
Canadian COVID researcher defends underreported death data against Premier Moe's 'misinformation' claims
A Canadian researcher is defending her data showing COVID-19 deaths across the country could be under-reported by at least 50 per cent after Saskatchewan’s premier claimed it was “misinformation.”
'I can't be the only one': N.S. man calls for access to non-mRNA boosters after rare adverse reaction
Jeff Ferguson still has the scars left behind after suffering a severe case of cutaneous vasculitis late last summer.
'Nothing else matters': Grieving N.S. mother seeks return of son's stolen ashes
A grieving Nova Scotia mother is making a public plea for the return of her son's ashes.
BREAKING NEWS | Ontario confirms 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 92 more deaths related to COVID-19 as well as a slight decrease in the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care.
'I feel forgotten': Patients in Ontario wait for surgeries postponed due to COVID-19
Shelley Brownlee, who's been diagnosed with a form of abdomen cancer, has been waiting months to undergo surgery at a hospital in Toronto. Her doctor said he had hoped to proceed with it next month but the Ontario government's pause on all non-urgent surgeries and procedures amid soaring COVID-19 cases means she'll likely have to hang on a bit longer.
'Definitely overwhelming': Pandemic isolation having profound impact on mental health of young people
As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the two year mark, isolation continues to take a toll on the mental health of young people — although evidence also shows they are also finding ways to cope.
Quebecers can now declare if they test positive on a COVID-19 rapid test
Quebecers who suspect they may have COVID-19 and take a rapid test can now declare their positive or negative status.
Quebec's January COVID-19 death toll caused by delay in booster shots: experts
January isn't over yet, but with 1,144 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in Quebec, it is already considered the fifth deadliest month since the pandemic began.
'A surprise in this wave': More otherwise healthy children admitted to Montreal hospital now because of COVID-19 illness
The medical director at the PICU in the Montreal Children’s Hospital says it is seeing more children get sick with COVID and be sick enough to come to the ICU.
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but warns of looming hikes
The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, but warning it won't stay there for much longer.
Trucker convoy rolling into Arnprior truck stop Friday
The owner of the Antrim Truck Stop in Arnprior says he's been told to expect 400 to 500 truckers on Friday before their final push to Ottawa.
BREAKING NEWS | Ontario confirms 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 92 more deaths related to COVID-19 as well as a slight decrease in the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care.
Two arrested and heavy police presence in southeast Kitchener
Two people have been arrested during a search warrant a motel near King Street East and Morgan Avenue in Kitchener.
'Amazing that he only sustained minor injuries': Driver charged for going wrong way on off-ramp
A driver has been charged after reportedly getting distracted and then driving the wrong way on a highway off-ramp in, causing a head-on crash.
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 69 in Sudbury's Richard Lake area
Ontario Provincial Police say a two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 near Estaire Road has injured at least two people Wednesday morning.
School buses cancelled across northern Ont. communities due to extreme cold
Extreme cold has cancelled hundreds of bus routes in areas across northern Ontario on Wednesday as temperatures continue near – 40 C with the wind chill.
Convoy opposing trucker vaccine mandate draws large crowd, concerns over comparison to Holocaust
A truck convoy heading to Ottawa in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandates and pandemic restrictions rolled through Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.
Crash on Disraeli Freeway involving road grader resulted in 'very serious injuries': police
A crash in the northbound lanes of the Disraeli Freeway on Tuesday night has resulted in very serious injuries, according to Winnipeg police.
Winnipeg woman let go from job at hospital by text message while in COVID-19 isolation with her children
A Winnipeg woman is voicing her frustration after she says she was let go by text message from her new job at a hospital while isolating with her children who had COVID-19.
Homicide investigators called to Richmond for 'serious incident'
A Richmond duplex was behind police tape Wednesday morning, after what RCMP are describing as a “serious incident.”
Stretch of Sea to Sky Highway closed for several hours over serious crash near Porteau Cove
A serious crash on the highway connecting Metro Vancouver to Squamish and Whistler closed the route for more than five hours Tuesday night.
Someone stole 80 memorial plates from a B.C. cemetery: RCMP
Mounties are looking for a thief who targeted a B.C. cemetery, stealing property with sentimental value and worth thousands of dollars.
Wedding industry calls on province for parity as other sectors reopen
With gyms and fitness studios open again under current COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., those in the wedding and events industry say they are being left behind.
Mother of missing Duncan, B.C. girl links dispute with father to mask mandate in schools
The mother of a missing Duncan, B.C., girl says she fears for her daughter’s safety while the RCMP reiterate the girl is not in danger.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Island Health
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Island Health over the past 24 hours, according to a statement Tuesday from the B.C. Ministry of Health.