COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta had 1,496 COVID-19 hospital patients, including 105 in intensive care units, as of Friday.

In its last update before the weekend, Alberta Health also reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths and more than 3,000 new cases.

There are more than 41,000 known active cases in the province, however, Alberta's top doctor estimates the true case count is more than 10 times that indicated by PCR results because of testing eligibility restrictions.

Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.3 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 74.1 per cent having had two shots.

More than 32 per cent of Albertans have also received a third dose.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday and will include data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta's first shipment of Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment, is expected to arrive Monday.

Edmonton and St. Albert's mayors have denounced a local Member of Parliament's support of the "freedom convoy" opposing COVID-19 health measures. Michael Cooper, who represents St. Albert-Edmonton, gave out coffee at the Ottawa rally on Jan. 29.

A local rally in support of the convoy is causing significant delays at the Couts, Alta., and U.S. border crossing over the weekend.

The province is preparing to relax rules for long-term care home staff and allow them to work at multiple sites, despite January seeing an increase in the number of outbreaks at such facilities.

The Edmonton Oilers pitched Alberta Health a plan to have fans back at Rogers Place for the 2021 season as early as last February, according to internal emails and documents.