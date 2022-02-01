COVID-19 in Alberta today

Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth day

The crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, but protesters have vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest enters its fourth day in Ottawa. Some child care centres and vaccine clinics remain closed and some residents report being challenged by protesters for wearing masks.

A truck is parked on Albert Street as a rally against COVID-19 restrictions, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, continues throughout downtown Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest today

Trucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.

