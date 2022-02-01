COVID-19 in Alberta today

The total number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 numbers 3,566, up 35 over the weekend.

On Monday, Alberta Health updated its data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The province has 1,516 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 99 in ICUs. It is the first time the ICU tally has fallen below 100 in two weeks.

Over the weekend, labs confirmed 6,500 new cases of COVID-19. There are more than 37,000 known active cases in Alberta, although limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual number of new and active COVID-19 infections is believed to be much higher.

Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.4 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 74.4 per cent having had two shots.

More than 32 per cent of Albertans have also received a third dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Traffic is still blocked at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta., Tuesday morning, the fourth day of the ongoing protest and delays. Alberta RCMP says "the protesters chose not to comply" with its "path" to resolution.

The Official Opposition is calling for the UCP caucus to kick out Lac St. Anne-Parkland MLA Shane Getson, who participated in Saturday's solidarity convoy at the Alberta legislature.

Calgary's downtown office vacancy rate has declined for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to commercial real estate firm Avison Young.