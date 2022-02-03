COVID-19 in Alberta today

The number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital has surpassed 1,600 for the first time in the pandemic while also setting a new record high, according to the province’s Wednesday data update.

The latest figures show 1,598 patients in hospital, the second-highest count to date. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s count of 1,585 was revised to a pandemic-high 1,627.

The 16 highest patient counts have all come in the last 16 days.

Wednesday’s update lists 106 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 14, up to 3,593, with the deaths coming in individuals ranging in age from their 50s to more than 80 years old.

There are now more than 34,000 known active cases in the province with just over 3,000 new cases reported Wednesday. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual number of new and active COVID-19 infections is much higher.

Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.5 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 74.6 per cent having had two shots.

A third of Albertans, 33.3 per cent, have now also received a third dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Premier Jason Kenney COVID-19 says health restrictions could be lifted this month, even earlier than he promised before.

Edmonton Public Schools is asking the provincial government for permission to spend $6 million on HEPA filters to slow the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

Most patients seeking care at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre are being diverted to Edmonton and Calgary this week, as the facility struggles with high patient volumes and staff shortages, according to Alberta Health Services.

Significant delays in the approval process to become a Canadian citizen due to ongoing staffing shortages and widespread travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic have forced some immigrants to wait nearly two years to take their oath.