COVID-19 in Alberta today
The number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital has surpassed 1,600 for the first time in the pandemic while also setting a new record high, according to the province’s Wednesday data update.
The latest figures show 1,598 patients in hospital, the second-highest count to date. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s count of 1,585 was revised to a pandemic-high 1,627.
The 16 highest patient counts have all come in the last 16 days.
Wednesday’s update lists 106 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units.
Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 14, up to 3,593, with the deaths coming in individuals ranging in age from their 50s to more than 80 years old.
There are now more than 34,000 known active cases in the province with just over 3,000 new cases reported Wednesday. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual number of new and active COVID-19 infections is much higher.
Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.5 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 74.6 per cent having had two shots.
A third of Albertans, 33.3 per cent, have now also received a third dose.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Premier Jason Kenney COVID-19 says health restrictions could be lifted this month, even earlier than he promised before.
Edmonton Public Schools is asking the provincial government for permission to spend $6 million on HEPA filters to slow the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
Most patients seeking care at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre are being diverted to Edmonton and Calgary this week, as the facility struggles with high patient volumes and staff shortages, according to Alberta Health Services.
Significant delays in the approval process to become a Canadian citizen due to ongoing staffing shortages and widespread travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic have forced some immigrants to wait nearly two years to take their oath.
Edmonton Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell wanes while storm blasts NW Alberta
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More charges laid in relation to trucker protest as Ottawa braces for influx of demonstrators this weekend
Ottawa is bracing for the upcoming weekend and possible influx of more demonstrators, as the trucker convoy protest continues in the nation's capital.
Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended after reaching $10.1 million
GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser for the 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers and supporters who have tied up downtown Ottawa while protesting vaccine mandates.
Conservatives name Candice Bergen as interim leader after O'Toole voted out
The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.
Partial reopening of Alberta border crossing hits snags
One lane each way has been cleared on the highway at the main United States border crossing in southern Alberta but a new problem began late Wednesday night.
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
Police in England say young B.C. woman murdered in Essex, man in custody
Police in Essex, England, say a 19-year-old British Columbia woman has been murdered and a man is under arrest.
Ottawa police charge fourth person, issue 30 tickets in 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they issued a host of traffic tickets and charged one person criminally on Wednesday in the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests downtown.
NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern Thursday that Russia is continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, and that it has now deployed more troops and military equipment to Belarus than at any time in 30 years.
Ottawa mayor calls Conservative MPs' support of protest 'an absolute disgrace'
Ottawa's mayor is calling on several Conservatives MPs and a senator from Saskatchewan to apologize for praising the anti-vaccine mandate protest that has brought the capital's downtown to a standstill for close to a week.
Calgary
Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
Stephen Carter out as mayor's chief of staff
Stephen Carter, Gondek's first chief of staff, announced on social media Wednesday that he has departed from the mayor's office.
Saskatoon
'An absolute disgrace': Sask. MPs scolded by Ottawa mayor for tweet supporting trucker protest
Ottawa's mayor took to Twitter to criticize a group of Saskatchewan politicians for a tweet voicing support for the ongoing protests in the nation's capital.
'In a state of shock': Former Lighthouse employee worried about downtown shelter's future
One of the five senior leadership team members that were let go from the Lighthouse Supported Living on Tuesday says she worries about the future of the shelter and its clients.
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise; 611 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 611 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as hospitalizations rose to another record high.
Regina
Regina Chamber CEO John Hopkins dies after 'courageous' prostate cancer battle
John Hopkins, Regina and District Chamber of Commerce CEO, has passed away after a battle with stage four prostate cancer.
Riders, DB Gainey part ways ahead of free agency
Six days out from CFL free agency, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced they will not be offering veteran defensive back and fan favourite Ed Gainey a new contract.
Atlantic
15 schools dismissing students due to power outages in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour areas
Fifteen schools in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage and surrounding communities are dismissing students this morning due to an ongoing power outage.
N.S. announces 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 92 in hospital due to virus
Nova Scotia reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
N.B. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, slight rise in hospitalizations
New Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Toronto
Toronto mayor says police to do 'everything they can' to protect safety ahead of potential 'freedom convoy' Saturday
Toronto Mayor John Tory said he supports police “doing everything they can” to protect residents and minimize the impact of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in the city this weekend.
Ontario reports drop in number of people in hospital with COVID-19, 75 more deaths
Ontario health officials reported a significant drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday.
One person dead after Gardiner Expressway collision in Etobicoke
One person has been pronounced dead following a collision on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.
Montreal
Quebec City police prepare for 'Freedom Convoy,' say they're in contact with organizers
Quebec City police say they are communicating with a so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ heading to the capital this weekend and intend to keep peace and order in the city.
Quebec to distribute 3.5 million COVID-19 test kits to high school, adult students
Quebec is gearing up to distribute 3.5 million COVID-19 rapid test kits to students in high schools, adult centres and vocational training programs.
Ottawa
‘Absolute disgrace:’ Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
Ontario's top doctor set to hold briefing Thursday after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario's top doctor is set to hold a news conference on the pandemic later today, his first since public health restrictions began to ease this week.
Kitchener
When will my street be plowed in Waterloo Region and Guelph?
Snow plow drivers are out Thursday to clear roads after a snowstorm blanketed much of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and the Guelph area. Here’s how each city prioritizes snow clearing.
Recognize this bunny? GRT trying to find owner of stuffed animal left at bus stop
Grand River Transit is trying to reunite a lost bunny with its owner.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police close Lorne Street due to fire
Sudbury firefighters were called to a fire at a multi-unit building on Hemlock resulting in the closure of Lorne Street, officials say.
Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash
Two seniors from Sudbury were killed in a crash that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day Wednesday, police say.
'Historic' gas prices hitting northern Ont. hardest
Drivers in northern Ontario no doubt clenched their wallets when they saw gas prices hit an all-time high in many communities Wednesday.
Winnipeg
LIVE AT 10 A.M.
LIVE AT 10 A.M. | Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Stefanson to make early learning childcare announcement
A joint annoucement on early learning and childcare in Manitoba is expected Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislature.
Extreme cold weather forcing school and bus cancellations
Manitoba school and bus cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 2
Traffic study rejects lower speed limit on St. Mary’s Road
A traffic study done on a stretch of St. Mary's Road in the same neighbourhood where a 2018 pedestrian collision killed a Grade 3 student from École Varennes, is recommending the speed limit stay the same.
Vancouver
Woman punched in the face near Vancouver SkyTrain station, suspect facing charges
One woman is facing assault charges and another is recovering after yet another stranger attack in Vancouver.
Novice driver clocked going nearly triple the speed limit on North Vancouver highway: RCMP
A novice driver caught going nearly three times the speed limit on a North Vancouver highway won't be behind the wheel for a while, local Mounties say.
After 3 years lost, B.C. cat named Ralph being reunited with overjoyed owner
Former Kamloops, B.C., resident Crystal Maclean is anxiously awaiting a reunion she doubted would ever come.
Vancouver Island
B.C. Liberals to begin voting for a new leader
Online and telephone voting is scheduled to start today for the next leader of the B.C. Liberal party. There are seven candidates running for the leadership, including legislature members Michael Lee, Ellis Ross and Renee Merrifield; business leaders Gavin Dew, Val Litwin and Stan Sipos; and Kevin Falcon, a former B.C. cabinet minister.
6 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Island Health
Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease.
Victoria police seize 2.5 kg of drugs, arrest 1 in raid
Victoria police say they seized an estimated $270,000 worth of illicit substances and arrested one man after executing a search warrant in the Harris Green area last week.