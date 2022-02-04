COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but, until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.

In an update on Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 2,370 new confirmed infections of COVID-19 after the province completed more than 7,300 tests. The province's positivity rate is approximately 34 per cent for lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are now 33,879 known active cases in Alberta. However, testing capacity and eligibility limits mean the actual number of new and active COVID-19 infections is likely much higher.

The number of patients in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 has reached another new record high. Wednesday's patient count of 1,598 was revised on Thursday to a pandemic high of 1,648.

The 1,584 includes 112 patients in intensive care units. That's an increase of two from this time a week ago, but the ICU count has held steady between 104 and 114 patients since Jan. 17.

Fifteen more deaths from the disease were reported Thursday, raising the pandemic total to 3,608.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

According to Hinshaw, Alberta Health data indicates the province has likely passed the peak of COVID-19 cases from the fifth wave, but she doesn't believe it's time to switch to an endemic approach.

Premier Jason Kenney, however, promised a plan would come early next week to end Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions "in the very near future."

Edmonton's mayor is among the voices pleading with the Alberta government not to relax public health measures "too soon and too fast."

RCMP escorted some truckers into the United States at Alberta's Coutts border crossing on Thursday when a second blockade on a highway leading to the main crossing opened to traffic.