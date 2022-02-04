COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but, until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
In an update on Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 2,370 new confirmed infections of COVID-19 after the province completed more than 7,300 tests. The province's positivity rate is approximately 34 per cent for lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There are now 33,879 known active cases in Alberta. However, testing capacity and eligibility limits mean the actual number of new and active COVID-19 infections is likely much higher.
The number of patients in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 has reached another new record high. Wednesday's patient count of 1,598 was revised on Thursday to a pandemic high of 1,648.
The 1,584 includes 112 patients in intensive care units. That's an increase of two from this time a week ago, but the ICU count has held steady between 104 and 114 patients since Jan. 17.
Fifteen more deaths from the disease were reported Thursday, raising the pandemic total to 3,608.
According to Hinshaw, Alberta Health data indicates the province has likely passed the peak of COVID-19 cases from the fifth wave, but she doesn't believe it's time to switch to an endemic approach.
Premier Jason Kenney, however, promised a plan would come early next week to end Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions "in the very near future."
Edmonton's mayor is among the voices pleading with the Alberta government not to relax public health measures "too soon and too fast."
RCMP escorted some truckers into the United States at Alberta's Coutts border crossing on Thursday when a second blockade on a highway leading to the main crossing opened to traffic.
Josh Classen's forecast: The cold spell is ending
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest reaches the one-week mark.
'You're not helping us': Small businesses in Ottawa decry protesters as they vow to stay
The organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' have indicated they plan to stay in Ottawa until pandemic-related mandates are repealed, but some business owners say the protesters are doing more harm than good.
NACI updates vaccine guidance for those previously infected with COVID-19
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued new COVID-19 vaccination guidance on Friday for those who have been infected with the virus, stressing the important benefits of being up to date with their vaccines.
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken the lead among provinces and territories in signalling their intentions to soon remove most, if not all, remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions.
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says 200,000 jobs lost in January
Statistics Canada says the economy lost 200,000 jobs in January amid stricter public health rules put in place to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
17-year-old boy arrested in Saanich, B.C. in connection with murder of Toronto taxi driver
A 17-year-old Ontario boy has been arrested by British Columbia authorities in connection with the October murder of 73-year-old Christopher Jung.
Hockey wife asks NHL, NHLPA to do more for families of struggling players
Ian White's fearless style of play led to injuries in his 11-year NHL career, which led to an addiction to painkillers. But his family was left with little support. W5 looks into whether White and family were abandoned by the league and its players' association.
Obscene slogans spotted at trucker convoy sold on Amazon, Facebook
Obscene slogans spotted at the trucker convoy protest around Parliament Hill are being sold on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce sites.
Kenney says a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions is coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
Warm west wind for Calgary today
Warm today, sure, but double-digits in Calgary by Sunday!
'I just went out to listen': Sask. MPs defend picture taken at Ottawa convoy protest
A group Saskatchewan Conservative politicians are defending their decision to show support for a protest that has created gridlock in Ottawa.
Barrier recommended at site of fatal Circle Drive crash: report
A new report is recommending changes along a stretch of Circle Drive where four fatal crashes have happened since 2016.
'Traditional healer' accused of sexual assaults faces new charge: Saskatoon RCMP
Saskatoon RCMP have charged Cecil Wolfe with another count of sexual assault, according to a news release.
More snow on tap to start the weekend in Sask.
It won't be like the blizzards we experienced on Monday, but more snow is moving in to start the weekend.
Vaccine uptake, COVID-19 strategies having 'positive impact' on Omicron transmission: Dr. Shahab
Saskatchewan's top doctor said the Omicron wave has peaked in the province, with vaccine uptake and other COVID-19 strategies impacting transmission of the virus.
Schools, businesses closed as storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices are closed across the Maritimes as a system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Here is a list of Maritime school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Nova Scotia to ease restrictions for sports practices, arts rehearsals next week
As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.
Ontario reports total of 2,634 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 517 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units Friday.
Ontario to lift some COVID-19 restrictions in long-term care on Monday
Ontario will begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions in long-term care homes starting next week, allowing residents to once again take part in day trips outside of their facilities.
Three Montreal high school coaches appear in court on sexual assault charges as police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
31-year-old woman dies after being hit by train at 'unofficial' crossing near Mile End
A 31-year-old woman has died in a rail collision on the train tracks running along the north end of Mile End on Thursday afternoon, Montreal police say.
Owner of Quebec City gym that flouted COVID-19 regulations found dead; police investigating
An outspoken Quebec City gym owner who openly flouted COVID-19 regulations at his business in 2021 was found dead on Thursday and his death is being investigated by provincial police.
RCMP sending more officers to help police Ottawa protest
The RCMP is sending more officers to help police the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, as the protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions enters a second week.
Another snow day for some students in Ontario
The Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board says their schools will be closed Friday.
Woman gives LCBO gift card to police instead of driver's licence
A 19-year-old woman was pulled over by Guelph police early Friday morning for driving erratically and,when asked for her driver's licence, she allegedly handed the officer an LCBO gift card instead.
Sudden death at Sudbury's Vale mine
Sudbury police are working with the Ministry of Labour and the coroner's office to investigate the sudden death of a mining worker at Vale's Copper Cliff site.
Another careless cooking fire responsible for Minnow Lake blaze: Sudbury fire official
Sudbury fire crews battled a second major blaze on Thursday.
Trucks rally at Manitoba Legislature
A line of semis, tractors and other vehicles is stretched across the front of the Manitoba Legislature on Broadway Friday morning in support of Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
Province to make education investment announcement
The Manitoba government is set to make an education investment announcement on Friday.
Here is how much snow fell on Winnipeg in January
The evidence is rather noticeable on the side of city streets and on either side of people's driveways, but Winnipeg received a lot of snow in January.
B.C. school sports tournaments set to resume after ministry lifts ban
School sports tournaments across B.C. are expected to resume after the Ministry of Education announced its intention to lift a ban.
B.C. First Nations plan to appeal ruling to restore natural river flows 70 years later
Two First Nations say they will appeal parts of a British Columbia Supreme Court ruling released last month that rejected their bid for an injunction to restore the natural flows of the Nechako River.
B.C. doctors criticize 'top-down' approach and government secrecy as minister defends surgical strategy
Two doctors' associations are calling for more transparency and collaboration with government around plans to catch up on increasing surgical backlogs, but B.C.'s health minister is defending the current level of disclosure and engagement with frontline medical personnel.
B.C. Liberal party in court as members cast votes for new leader
British Columbia's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a last-minute petition today asking it to delay the release of results for the new leader of the B.C. Liberal party.
RCMP release new photo of B.C. man missing with daughter
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have released a new photo of Jesse Bennett, who was reported missing along with his daughter, Violet Bennett, shortly after he was ordered to return Violet to her mother's custody by a family law court last month.
Former Canadian navy officer sentenced after pleading guilty to 9 sexual offences
A former lieutenant-commander in the Canadian navy was sentenced to two years less a day in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to nine sexual offences dating back to the early 2000s.