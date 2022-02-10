COVID-19 in Alberta today

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant

A blockade of the bridge between Canada and Detroit by protesters demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions forced the shutdown Wednesday of a Ford plant and began to have broader implications for the North American auto industry.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island