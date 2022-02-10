COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital remained above 1,600 for the eighth time in the last nine days, according to Wednesday’s preliminary count, with 1,615 patients receiving care.

Wednesday’s patient count includes 135 patients in intensive care units, an increase of 14 over the last seven days and most since early November.

On Wednesday, more than 1,680 new cases of the disease were confirmed and there was an estimated 26,000 known active cases in Alberta. However, limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual number of cases is likely many times higher.

Eleven more deaths were reported.

Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.6 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 75.0 per cent having had two shots.

More than a third of Albertans, 34 per cent, have now also received a third dose. And, more than 251,000 doses have been administered to children aged between five and 11 years old.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

At midnight on Wednesday, Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program expired, marking the start of the province's plan to reopen. Here's what you need to know about it.

The plan has been highly criticized by school boards and the teachers' union, which say the removal of mask mandates from schools comes to soon, the Official Opposition NDP, which says the United Conservative government is pandering to extremist views, and some businesses which fear the removal of restrictions will hurt consumer confidence. Other businesses, however, are confident they can operate safely with the precautions they've put in place, and welcome back more business. And, Edmonton city council is exploring its options to implement a citywide proof-of-vaccination system in the absence of a provincial program.

A 10-day trial in which three churches will try to have Alberta's public health orders found unlawful begins Thursday morning in southern Alberta.