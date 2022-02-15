COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's COVID-19 deaths went up by 35 over the weekend and active cases by 2,600.

There are now more than 20,000 known active cases in Alberta after more than 2,600 new cases were confirmed Monday. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual number of cases is likely many times higher.

To date, 3,776 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

As of Monday, Alberta had 1,528 COVID-19 hospital patients, including 124 people in ICUs.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.7 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 75.3 per cent having had two shots.

More than a third of Albertans, 34.6 per cent, have now also received a third dose. And, more than 263,000 doses have been administered to children aged between five and 11 years old.

The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades.

Ahead of Trudeau confirming the action, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said it "was not necessary" in that province and could potentially "escalate" the situation.

Kenney has formed a team to run his leadership campaign heading into a leadership review in April. "There's obviously a very active campaign by some, including some associated with these protests, to undermine our party. I think it's very important that there be an equally organized effort to maintain stability and the progress that our government has made," Kenney said.

Monday marked the first time in many months that masks were optional for students in grade school. Some parents reported the change was "OK," while dozens of Edmonton high schools students walked out of class that afternoon to protest.

A court challenge of the lifting of mask mandates in Alberta schools by the Alberta Federation of Labour was reportedly quashed on Monday.