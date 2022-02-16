COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.

Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual number of cases is likely many times higher.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,538 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 123 people in intensive care.

Over the previous 24 hours, 14 people died due to COVID-19.

According to the health minister, hospitalizations have been falling since Feb. 7 and wastewater data suggests the peak of the fifth wave crested three weeks ago.

However, Jason Copping warned the public "COVID has not gone away."

“The reopening plan depends on these trends continuing, if they don’t, we’ll take the actions necessary, including re-imposing restrictions,” he said.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Calgary councillors have voted to repeal the city's face covering bylaw, meaning it will be officially lifted when the province ends its Alberta-wide mandate.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, is asking Albertans to respect the decisions of others to wear masks as restrictions begin to lift.

A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday, after the arrests of 13 people including four who are accused of conspiracy to murder.

Alberta has approved Edmonton Public Schools using $6 million to outfit schools with new HEPA air filters.