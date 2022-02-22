COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta will update its COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday for the first time since before the long weekend.

According to the latest data, released Friday, Alberta had just under 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations. There were 116 people in ICU with the disease.

The known active case count was just over 15,000, but infections are likely higher due to testing restrictions and rapid tests.

Alberta had administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.8 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 75.5 per cent having had two shots.

More than a third of Albertans, 34.9 per cent, have now also received a third dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Premier Jason Kenney says a plan about how Alberta will move to the second stage of its plan to lift nearly all public health measures will come on Feb. 26.

Kenney's government will release this week its second provincial budget during the pandemic. Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani is expected to deliver the throne speech in the legislature Tuesday afternoon. Alberta's finance minister will wear the same pair of cowboy boots he wore last year while tabling the fiscal plan.

Alberta plans to challenge the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear protesters in Ottawa. Kenney says invoking the act violated "natural justice" and was "unnecessary." He announced Alberta's intent to launch a court challenge around the same time CTV News obtained a letter Alberta's municipal affairs minister had written Ottawa two weeks earlier, asking for help clearing the Coutts, Alta., border blockade.

Some say the meaning of the Canadian flag has changed during the course of its use by anti-mandate protesters across the country.

Police in southern Alberta say a man has turned himself in as the person who punched a restaurant employee during a dispute about public health rules.