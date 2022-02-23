COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta is expected to report COVID-19 data for the first time in five days on Wednesday, so long as a technical issue, which prevented it from doing so the day before, is resolved.

The province only reported vaccination data on Tuesday, when it was supposed to provide a full report covering Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Family Day Monday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the issue resulted from a network change over the weekend, and so she could only offer ballpark figures for new cases and hospitalizations, which numbered 2,110 and 1,380, respectively. An estimated 95 patients are in ICUs.

Vaccine data was unaffected by the outage. It shows 80.8 per cent of all Albertans have had a first dose of vaccine and 75.6 per cent have had two shots.

More than 35 per cent of Albertans have now had a booster dose and more than 275,000 doses have been administered to children between the age of five and 11 years old.

It was expected that Alberta Health would be able to provide a full COVID-19 report on Wednesday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta's UCP government appears to be prioritizing the rising cost of living and adding jobs and health-care capacity in its second pandemic budget, according to the throne speech delivered on Tuesday.

As MLAs made their way to the legislature for the start of the session, so did protesters. Some told CTV News Edmonton they were protesting COVID-19 mandates, others said they were vaccinated but claimed their freedoms had been violated. Police said they would be issuing 109 violations for noise, distracted driving and other infractions.

A northern Alberta county says it is no longer working with local businesses that have a mandatory vaccination policy.