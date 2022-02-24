COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta has nearly 1,400 COVID-19 hospital patients, including 90 in ICUs, according to data updated Tuesday.

On Wednesday, in its first update since before the long weekend, the province reported 53 deaths and about 11,200 current active cases, though limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the true number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher.

The province's test positivity rate is now at 23.10 per cent.

“I’m pleased to share that almost all our indicators continue to trend downward," Health Minister Jason Copping said Wednesday afternoon. "After a difficult fifth wave that brought so much uncertainty over the past few months, this is very welcome news.”

More than three-quarters of all Albertans have had two doses of vaccine and just over 35 per cent have had a booster dose.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

In an attempt to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to families, Alberta Health Services will accept walk-in appointments for kids aged five to 11 March 2-16.

The president of the Alberta Teachers' Association says he is cautiously optimistic after seeing COVID-19 cases go down in classrooms. A little more than a week ago, the province lifted a mask mandate in schools.

A criminal anthropologist says Alberta appears to have been the epicentre of unrest that started with truckers over cross-border vaccine mandates, but quickly attracted other groups with their own agendas.

It's budget day in Alberta, and Premier Jason Kenney says there will be a massive infusion of money for the health-care system. Watch for live updates on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m. MT.