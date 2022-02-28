COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's number of COVID-19 hospital patients dropped on Friday below 1,300 for the first time since late January.

The latest data put total hospitalizations at 1,295, including 88 ICU patients.

The province also reported 13 more deaths and about 600 new cases, putting the tally of known active cases of COVID-19 at 10,000. LImits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the true case count is likely many times higher.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered close to 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.8 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 75.8 per cent having had two shots.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday and will include figures from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

On Saturday, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province would move on March. 1 to Step 2 of its reopening plan, which will lift social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, event capacity limits, and liquor service rules.

However, Edmontonians will still be subject to the city's face covering bylaw unless council were to take action. Calgary's equivalent bylaw will end Tuesday.

As of Monday, fully vaccinated travellers returning to Canada no longer needed to provide a PCR test.