COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta Health offered an incomplete COVID-19 update on Tuesday because of a technical issue, posting only estimates of hospital patients and new cases.

There were about 1,225 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 80 in intensive care units.

Roughly 500 new cases had been confirmed since the previous day, and Alberta had a positivity rate of about 25 per cent.

No information was given about deaths.

An update is expected Wednesday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta dropped most public health measures as of midnight on Tuesday, ushering in the second stage of its reopening. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province has "turned a major corner on COVID-19."

Kenney announced on Tuesday plans to change the Municipal Government Act so cities cannot impose their own public health measures, a move seen by Edmonton's mayor as an attempt to circumvent the power of local governments while a decision sits before his council to keep or end Edmonton's face covering bylaw. The mayors of both Edmonton and Calgary have slammed the move.

The Alberta government has directed Alberta Health Services to explore options to end its vaccine mandate for health-care workers. According to Kenney, "The data is clear that while vaccines are still powerfully protective against severe outcomes like hospitalization and death, there is now no longer any meaningful statistical difference in terms of transmission and infection between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals."

Seventy per cent of downtown Edmonton workers plan to return to the office this year, a survey by a representative association has found.