COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to trend down on Thursday.

The province listed 1,204 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 80 in intensive care units.

There are now just under 8,000 known active cases in Alberta after 539 new cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual numbers of new and active cases are likely many times higher.

Alberta also reported on Thursday seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of Albertans to have died from the disease up to 3,946.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered close to 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.9 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 76 per cent having had two shots.

The next data update is scheduled for Friday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

A decision to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta won't apply to the courts, the Alberta Court of Appeal, Court of Queen's Bench and provincial courts announced on Thursday.

Both of Alberta's NHL teams will play home games this weekend in front of full crowds.