COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta’s COVID-19 death count grew by 18 over the weekend while the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and intensive care units continued to trend downwards, according to Monday’s data update.

Monday’s report listed 1,103 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 77 in ICU. Those two figures represent decreases of 176 and six, respectively, over the past week.

Monday’s update included weekend data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are now just under 7,200 known active cases in Alberta after 1,113 new cases were confirmed over the last 72 hours. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual numbers of new and active cases are likely many times higher.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.1 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 76.1 per cent having had two shots.

The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Official Opposition and Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notely is working from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Calgary is partnering with Aisokinakio'p, an Indigenous-led COVID-19 immunization clinic, to offer two pop-up vaccination clinics there.