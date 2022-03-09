COVID-19 in Alberta today

Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Alberta's first report of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, Alberta reported 467 new cases and a current active case total of nearly 7,150, although restrictions on PCR testing mean the total number of cases is likely much higher.

There were also 1,106 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 77 in intensive care units. Both numbers have been falling, and are nearing figures Alberta recorded in mid-to-late January.

Seven more deaths were reported. Since the report of Alberta's first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, 3,979 Albertans have died from the disease.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta's municipal affairs minister on Tuesday introduced legislation that gives only him power to bring in vaccine and mask mandates in the province, ending the showdown between Jason Kenney's United Conservative government and the city of Edmonton.

So, Tuesday afternoon, Edmonton city council declined to extend the city's face covering bylaw, choosing instead to ask provincial permission to require masks on transit and in public city-owned facilities.

Albertans aged 12 to 17 will be able to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine – a booster shot – starting March 14 as long as their second dose was received more than five months earlier.

The provincial government has ordered Alberta Health Services to rescind its employee vaccine mandate on March 10.

Edmonton Public Schools suspended its own vaccine policy on March 3. Abstaining from rescinding it means the division could bring it back in the future if desired.