COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta reported fewer than 1,100 COVID-19 hospital patients on Wednesday for the first time since mid-January.

The latest report put total COVID-19 hospitalizations at 1,087, the lowest count since Jan. 16. The number may rise in the coming days as data is revised and updated. It also includes 78 patients in ICUs.

Alberta also reported on Wednesday seven more deaths, and 552 new cases. The province's total of known active cases sits just under 6,900. However, limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual numbers of new and active cases are likely many times higher.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.9 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 76.1 per cent having had two shots.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The leader of Alberta Municipalities says the government's Bill 4, which prevents cities from implementing their own mask or vaccine mandates, sets a precedent for how the province can act when it disagrees with municipalities.