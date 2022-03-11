COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta reported on Thursday fewer than 1,000 non-ICU hospital patients with COVID-19.

According to the latest data, COVID-19 hospital admissions numbered 1,067 including 76 in ICUs.

Also Thursday, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 grew by six, up to 3,992.

There are now just under 6,700 known active cases in the province, although limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the true number is likely many times higher.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 76.1 per cent of the population having had two shots and 35.7 per cent have had a booster dose.

The next data update is scheduled for Friday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

A rural Alberta MLA has again stirred controversy for comments he made about COVID-19 politics in which he called municipal leaders "children" who may need "to get spanked." United Conservative Party MLA Shane Getson, who represents Lac Ste. Anne - Parkland, made the comments to an online publication while talking about mask bylaws.