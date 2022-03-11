COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported on Thursday fewer than 1,000 non-ICU hospital patients with COVID-19.
According to the latest data, COVID-19 hospital admissions numbered 1,067 including 76 in ICUs.
Also Thursday, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 grew by six, up to 3,992.
There are now just under 6,700 known active cases in the province, although limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the true number is likely many times higher.
Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
Alberta has now administered more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 76.1 per cent of the population having had two shots and 35.7 per cent have had a booster dose.
The next data update is scheduled for Friday.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
A rural Alberta MLA has again stirred controversy for comments he made about COVID-19 politics in which he called municipal leaders "children" who may need "to get spanked." United Conservative Party MLA Shane Getson, who represents Lac Ste. Anne - Parkland, made the comments to an online publication while talking about mask bylaws.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Time change AND weather change
-
-
-
CTV NEWS IN POLAND
CTV NEWS IN POLAND | Trudeau rejects Zelensky's request for a no-fly zone citing fears of Russian escalation
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
Russia's richest businessman tells Putin: Don't take us back to 1917
Russia's richest businessman has warned the Kremlin against confiscating assets of companies that have fled in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, saying such a step would set the country back more than 100 years.
Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia
A drone that apparently flew undetected over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but causing no injuries, Croatian authorities said Friday.
Oil prices 'could set new record high' after ban on Russian fuel: expert
Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed gas prices to record levels as Canada and other countries impose sanctions on Russian oil. One expert says it could be a while before we see any relief at the pumps.
No going back to what we used to think of as normal, experts say on pandemic anniversary
Marking two years since the World Health organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, experts say there is no going back to what was once considered normal before the virus appeared.
CTV NEWS IN POLAND | Trudeau rejects Zelensky's request for a no-fly zone citing fears of Russian escalation
Speaking to CTV National News in an interview with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was forced to deny Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to authorize a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing fears about triggering an escalation from Russian forces.
GOP lawmaker calls Zelensky a 'thug' and Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil'
North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'thug' and the Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil,' criticizing the country and its leader as Russia invades it.
Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19
Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.
Arrest made in hot coffee assault at Vancouver Tim Hortons, police say
Vancouver police have arrested a suspect in the bizarre case of a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee at a Tim Hortons employee last fall.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported on Thursday fewer than 1,000 non-ICU hospital patients with COVID-19.
-
The Brick investigating after more customers complain of exploding glass furniture
Other customers from The Brick have come forward with their experiences of glass furniture spontaneous exploding after CTV News initially reported last week of a similar incident happening to a Calgary woman.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | West wind and melting weather for Calgary
Chilly days are in the rear-view mirror – positives ahead for Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
University of Sask. loses fight to fire custodian caught taking 50-cent rags
A custodian caught stealing rags will keep his job at the University of Saskatchewan following a judge's decision.
-
13 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Sask. last week
The province is reporting 13 COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 27 to March 3, down from 44 reported the previous week.
-
'It’s heartbreaking': Sask. woman watches as her village in Ukraine is destroyed in Russian invasion
For Nataliia Savenko, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is hitting close to home.
Regina
-
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
-
'Burnout is inevitable': Regina family physician to close clinic, as COVID-19 highlights challenges in healthcare
A family doctor in Regina is joining a growing list of physicians leaving the province, or profession as a whole, after a demanding two years of the pandemic.
-
SGI offering customers $100 per vehicle rebate
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) customers will be receiving a $100 rebate for each vehicle registered, the Crown corporation announced Thursday.
Atlantic
-
'There's a lot more work that needs to be done': Families, lawyers keeping a close eye on shooting inquiry
Bonnie Oliver and her family are among a number of those affected by Nova Scotia’s April 2020 tragedy who live outside of the province. She says she’s fighting for a legacy for her loved ones as best she can, all the way from her Red Deer, Alta., home.
-
N.B. will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday; 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
N.S. reports downward trend in hospitalizations, deaths in first weekly COVID-19 update
Nova Scotia's first weekly COVID-19 update shows a downward trend on several key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 717, ICU admissions also continue to drop
Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased on Friday, with 717 people being treated for the disease.
-
'Yee-haw!': Toronto man wins Lotto Max $30 million jackpot
A Toronto man is $30 million richer after he hit the Lotto Max top prize earlier this month.
-
Police search for suspects after armed robbery at Mississauga jewelry store
Peel police are looking to identify three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Community holds vigil for Montreal-area 16-year-old who died after stabbing
Friends and family of the slain 16-year-old who was stabbed near a high school on Montreal's West Island walked together with candles on Thursday night, as the community held a vigil a month after his death.
-
Quebec has no plans to hold ceremony to commemorate those who died of COVID-19
Two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he believes, 'We did what was necessary to save as many lives as possible.'
-
Concert for peace in Ukraine coming to Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica
Ukrainian-Canadian pianist Serhiy Salov will be among those sending music throughout the Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal on March 22 as part of a concert for peace.
Ottawa
-
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 717, ICU admissions also continue to drop
Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased on Friday, with 717 people being treated for the disease.
-
Ottawa's largest school board looking at instituting mask mandate
Staff at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board are looking into whether it can require masks in classes after the province lifts its COVID-19 mask mandate later this month.
Kitchener
-
Mask mandate up for discussion at special Friday WRDSB meeting
There could soon be an answer as to whether Waterloo Region District School Board will have a mask mandate after March Break.
-
‘Probably any day’: Officials prepare for arrival of Ukrainians in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region officials say it’s no longer a matter if Ukrainians will arrive in the area, but when. Local groups are preparing to welcome them when they do.
-
'Safety trumps everything': Some local businesses keeping mask mandate in place
Some businesses in Waterloo Region are keeping masking requirements in place, despite the province lifting its mandate on March 21.
Northern Ontario
-
A Bowen family tradition continues in Sudbury
The familiar voice of Joe Bowen calling a game locally was heard Wednesday night at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex in Sudbury.
-
Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19
Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.
-
With mask mandates easing, experts say choosing to wear one may be seen as making a statement
As provinces remove mask mandates across much of the country, experts say choosing to wear a face covering could be seen as a political statement, with the responsibility to protect Canadians against COVID-19 shifting to individual responsibility rather than a collective effort guided by public health measures.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Adverse conditions prompt school and highway closures Friday
Classrooms are dark and school buses parked again in many parts of southern Manitoba Friday morning.
-
Winnipeg's traffic signal branch responds to allegations of inconsistent and unnecessary work projects
Staff from the City of Winnipeg’s public works department responded Thursday to an independent researcher’s allegations of frivolous projects being completed within traffic signals branch, saying there’s an explanation for all the work they do.
-
Whiteout conditions shut down stretch of McGillivray Blvd.: WPS
Blustery conditions have shut down traffic on a busy Winnipeg roadway.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lifts mask mandate for nearly all indoor public spaces
British Columbia is marking a major milestone in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy in the province, after years of COVID-19 restrictions.
-
2 men suspected of 3 robberies in 3 days, Abbotsford police say
Police in Abbotsford have released surveillance images of two suspects they say may be responsible for a string of three robbery attempts in three days.
-
Mountie in Kelowna, B.C., facing obstruction of justice charges
An RCMP officer is facing charges of obstructing justice in connection with an investigation into allegations of intimate partner violence in 2018 in Lake Country, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Pricey public washroom planned for downtown Victoria getting the green light
A public washroom with a six-figure price tag, planned for Douglas and Broughton streets in Victoria, is one step closer to getting the go-ahead.
-
Island teenager training her dog for international agility competition
A Vancouver Island teenager is getting ready for international competition after being accepted to Canada's National Agility Team.
-
B.C. lifts mask mandate for nearly all indoor public spaces
British Columbia is marking a major milestone in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy in the province, after years of COVID-19 restrictions.