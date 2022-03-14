COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, surpassing 4,000 total since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

The latest data puts hospitalizations at 1,045, including 74 in intensive care units, and known current active cases at 6,600. It added 473 new cases that day. However, limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual numbers of new and active cases are likely many times higher.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 76.1 per cent of the population having had two shots and 35.7 per cent have had a booster dose.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday and will include data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Calgary's mayor and several councillors are echoing frustration of Beltline residents over weekly protests against public health measures and mandates, and what they see as a lack of response by police.

The second COVID-19 National Day of Observance was held at the Alberta legislature on Saturday.

Students and staff at the University of Alberta will no longer be required to wear masks starting March 16, a change in policy that's disappointing, according to the students' union.