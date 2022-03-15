COVID-19 in Alberta today

Over the weekend, Alberta counted 18 more COVID-19 deaths and about 1,350 new cases.

A total of 4,021 Albertans have died of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Hospitalizations decreased to 986 on Monday, with 73 of those patients in ICU.

There are 6,640 known active cases, but the province is not testing everyone or counting results from rapid tests.

Alberta has administered more than 8.6 million vaccine doses, with 80.9 per cent having one dose, 76.2 per cent having two and 35.8 per cent having three.

The province will report its COVID-19 data again on Tuesday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Albertans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot if it's been at least five months since they received their second dose.