COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations declined on Thursday by 22, to a total of 967 patients.

That includes 67 people who are in intensive care units.

Six more people died from the disease. Since Alberta found its first case of COVID-19, it has counted 4,019 deaths.

Alberta Health also reported 627 new cases. The department places the province's current active case count at more than 6,550. However, both the number of new and active cases is likely many times higher because provincial PCR testing is restricted by both capacity and eligibility.

The seven-day average test positivity rate sits at 20.84 per cent.

Just over 90 per cent of Albertans 12 years and older are vaccinated with one dose of vaccine; 86.6 per cent have two shots.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The COVID-19 BA.2 variant – a version of Omicron that is harder to detect than the original – could cause Alberta's sixth wave by early summer, one developmental biologist says. According to the chief medical officer of health, less than half of Alberta's known confirmed cases are the BA.2 strain. Modellers in Ontario are urging caution after the latest projection suggested cases are beginning to surge again.

However, with a restriction-free summer still looming ahead, wedding planners and vendors are expecting a busy season. Those in the industry say they are struggling to catch up on a backlog and also serve newly engaged couples who want to marry while large gatherings are permitted.

Calgary Police Commission will hold a special meeting Friday to discuss the police department's response to COVID-19-mandate protests that have returned to its Beltline neighbourhood weekly. A week ago, Calgary police officers were witnessed, and recorded, shoving counter-protesters back with their bikes, fuelling criticism about their methods.