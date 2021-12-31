COVID-19 in Alberta today: Copping, Hinshaw to give morning update

Alberta's rescheduled pandemic update will happen Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Watch the news conference with Health Minister Jason Copping and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Alberta broke its record for daily new cases of COVID-19 for the third time within a week on Thursday, with approximately 4,000 new infections reported over the previous 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital rose again, up to 371 from 349 the day before. There are 48 coronavirus patients in intensive care units included in those 371, a decrease of nine from the day before.

It's the fifth consecutive day hospitalizations have increased overnight.

Test positivity rose again, up to about 30 per cent, which would also be a pandemic high. To date, the seven highest values have all come in the last seven days.

The province’s limited data update did not include any new information on deaths, active cases, vaccinations or variants.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Hinshaw was originally slated to speak Thursday, but the news conference was rescheduled so she could take part in a cabinet meeting.

Following the cabinet meeting, Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange announced the school winter break would be extended to Jan. 10 because of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

The high rate of spread seen in Alberta recently has left some businesses without the employees needed to to stay open or offer full service.

Also on Thursday, Slovakia's goaltender at the world junior hockey championship called the 2022 tournament “a joke,” and criticized the International Ice Hockey Federation's organization of it. The tournament, hosted in Red Deer and Edmonton in Alberta, was cancelled Wednesday when three more games needed to be forfeited because of confirmed cases. According to the IIHF, all 10 participating teams returned positive tests in at least one player in either the days before the tournament or during the event itself.