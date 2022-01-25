COVID-19 in Alberta today: Copping, Hinshaw to give update

Canada orders diplomats' families to leave Ukraine

The Canadian government has ordered family members of diplomatic staff in Ukraine to leave the country, though embassy staff will remain in place. In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said that the government has decided to 'temporarily withdraw' the children of embassy staff if they are under the age of 18, as well as family members accompanying them.

