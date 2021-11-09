COVID-19 in Alberta today: Dr. Hinshaw to give update at 3

EDMONTON -

Alberta has nearly 6,400 active COVID-19 cases, a continuation of a plateau after the fourth wave peaked in late September.

On Monday, the province reported numbers from over the weekend: 1,300 new cases and 13 new deaths.

Over the past week, Alberta has averaged about four deaths due to the disease per day.

There were 608 people in hospital with COVID-19, 135 of whom were receiving intensive care.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain several times more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, compared to those who have had two doses of vaccine.

According to the latest data, 87.5 per cent of the province's eligible population have received one dose of vaccine and 81.2 per cent have received at least two doses. Some 285,000 people have received three doses.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give Alberta's Tuesday COVID-19 update. Watch her speak live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3 p.m. MT.

ECONOMIC HITS CONTINUE

The Official Opposition is calling on the Alberta government to help a sector among the hardest hit by the pandemic: child-care operators. The NDP is calling on the UCP to dip into surplus budget funds to help operators avoid closure.

That is a fate three Royal Canadian Legion branches in Alberta nearly met in the past year. According to the legion's Alberta-Northwest Territories command president, without $14 million from the federal government, three branches would have likely been shuttered.