COVID-19 in Alberta today: Hinshaw to give update at 3:30
The number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital has surpassed 1,600 for the first time in the pandemic while also setting a new record high, according to the province’s Wednesday data update.
The latest figures show 1,598 patients in hospital, the second-highest count to date. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s count of 1,585 was revised to a pandemic-high 1,627.
The 16 highest patient counts have all come in the last 16 days.
Wednesday’s update lists 106 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units.
Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 14, up to 3,593, with the deaths coming in individuals ranging in age from their 50s to more than 80 years old.
There are now more than 34,000 known active cases in the province with just over 3,000 new cases reported Wednesday. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual number of new and active COVID-19 infections is much higher.
Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.5 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 74.6 per cent having had two shots.
A third of Albertans, 33.3 per cent, have now also received a third dose.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Premier Jason Kenney COVID-19 says health restrictions could be lifted this month, even earlier than he promised before.
Edmonton Public Schools is asking the provincial government for permission to spend $6 million on HEPA filters to slow the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
Most patients seeking care at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre are being diverted to Edmonton and Calgary this week, as the facility struggles with high patient volumes and staff shortages, according to Alberta Health Services.
Significant delays in the approval process to become a Canadian citizen due to ongoing staffing shortages and widespread travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic have forced some immigrants to wait nearly two years to take their oath.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell wanes while storm blasts NW Alberta
PM: No plans to call in military or meet with trucker convoy protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says calling in the military to end the trucker convoy standoff in Ottawa is 'not in the cards right now,' nor does he have any plans to engage with the few hundred protesters remaining camped out on city streets.
More charges laid in relation to trucker protest as Ottawa braces for influx of demonstrators this weekend
Ottawa is bracing for the upcoming weekend and possible influx of more demonstrators, as the trucker convoy protest continues in the nation's capital.
Toronto police must do 'everything they can' to avoid Saturday convoy devolving into situation similar to Ottawa, says mayor
Toronto Mayor John Tory said he supports police 'doing everything they can' to protect residents and minimize the impact of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in the city this weekend.
Police in England say young B.C. woman murdered in Essex, man in custody
Police in Essex, England, say a 19-year-old British Columbia woman has been murdered and a man is under arrest.
Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended after reaching $10.1 million
GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser for the 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers and supporters who have tied up downtown Ottawa while protesting vaccine mandates.
New blockade in Alberta cutting off traffic to U.S. border crossing
RCMP say a second blockade on a highway leading to the main United States border crossing in Alberta has choked off traffic.
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
Conservatives name Candice Bergen as interim leader after O'Toole voted out
The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.
Calgary doctor suspended over non-consensual workplace hugs, blown kiss
A Calgary-based family physician received a three-month suspension of his practice permit, but will likely only be away from the office for two weeks, after admitting to hugging and 'air-kissing' a staff member without her consent.
Canadian beef industry calls for resolution to Alberta border blockade
The ongoing blockade near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts is adding pressure to an already fragile supply chain, officials with Canada's beef industry are warning.
Sask. to limit COVID-19 PCR laboratory testing to those 'at-risk'
The Saskatchewan government has announced it will be winding down COVID-19 testing in the province.
'An absolute disgrace': Sask. MPs scolded by Ottawa mayor for tweet supporting trucker protest
Ottawa's mayor took to Twitter to criticize a group of Saskatchewan politicians for a tweet voicing support for the ongoing protests in the nation's capital.
'In a state of shock': Former Lighthouse employee worried about downtown shelter's future
One of the five senior leadership team members that were let go from the Lighthouse Supported Living on Tuesday says she worries about the future of the shelter and its clients.
Regina Chamber CEO John Hopkins dies after 'courageous' prostate cancer battle
John Hopkins, Regina and District Chamber of Commerce CEO, has passed away after a battle with stage four prostate cancer.
N.B. surpasses 250 deaths related to COVID-19 with 4 more reported Thursday
New Brunswick has now seen more than 250 deaths related to COVID-19 as health officials reported four more deaths on Thursday.
Power restored to most homes in Dartmouth area after widespread outage; some schools closed
Fifteen schools in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage and surrounding communities are dismissing students this morning due to an ongoing power outage.
N.S. announces 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 92 in hospital due to virus
Nova Scotia reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
NEW | Ontario woman busted allegedly driving drunk nearly double the speed limit with unbuckled child
A 37-year-old Ontario woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove nearly double the speed limit while drunk with a child without a seatbelt in the backseat.
Ontario reports drop in number of people in hospital with COVID-19, 75 more deaths
Ontario health officials reported a significant drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday.
Three high school coaches facing sexual assault charges appear in court as Montreal police seeking more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
Quebec version of 'freedom convoy' on its way to Quebec City as SQ patrols National Assembly
Quebec provincial police are patrolling outside the National Assembly in anticipation of the arrival of the smaller provincial version of a 'Freedom Convoy' inspired by the one in Ottawa.
Trudeau: 'The people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back'
The prime minister added his government will look at any formal requests for military help in ending the protests, but said it's "not in the cards right now."
'Absolute disgrace:' Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
Six new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa
The number of residents being treated in local hospitals for an active infection of COVID-19 dropped to 75 on Thursday, from 79 on Wednesday.
Car wedged under jack-knifed truck in Hwy. 403 crash
A jack-knifed transport truck on a Highway 403 ramp, that ended with up with a car underneath it is being described as 'unbelievable' by the OPP.
Detached homes sales up to an average of $1.1M in Kitchener-Waterloo in January
The average price of a detached home in Kitchener-Waterloo has gone up yet again to more than $1.1 million last month, according to the local realtors’ association.
More snow on the way for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says more snow is in the forecast Thursday for southwestern Ontario.
Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash
A married couple from Sudbury were killed in a crash that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day Wednesday, police say.
Sudbury building evacuated after out of control cooking fire: officials
Sudbury firefighters were called to a fire at a multi-unit building on Hemlock resulting in the closure of Lorne Street, officials say.
WITH VIDEO | Deadly collision on Hwy 11 in Severn Township forces lane closures
One person is dead and another in the hospital following a bizarre chain of events along Highway 11 in Severn Township Thursday morning.
Manitoba records seven new COVID-19 deaths; hospitalizations dip slightly
Manitoba saw another seven deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
NEW | Manitoba childcare subsidy program to be expanded
An expansion of Manitoba’s Childcare Subsidy Program will make nearly half of all regulated spaces in the province become subsidized, the province and the federal government announced on Thursday.
LIVE NOW | Leaders of Freedom Convoy to hold news conference in Ottawa
Leaders of the Freedom Convoy that have been parked in Ottawa for almost a full week will speak about their demands Thursday afternoon.
DEVELOPING | 'I just can't believe it': B.C. teen killed in England, suspect in custody
A man has been charged with murder in Essex, England, after a 19-year-old woman from B.C. was killed, police in that city say.
More than 2 dozen buses damaged on Downtown Eastside since mid-January: Vancouver police
Police say dozens of buses with routes through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have been damaged in recent weeks and it appears someone may be throwing objects at their windows.
Woman punched in the face near Vancouver SkyTrain station, suspect facing charges
One woman is facing assault charges and another is recovering after yet another stranger attack in Vancouver.
Victoria shipping container shelters deemed success by residents, staff and neighbours
An innovative shelter space made out of converted shipping containers in Victoria, B.C. is being heralded as a success by the community.
Nanaimo RCMP searching for armed robber
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking for the public's help finding the perpetrator of an armed robbery last week.
B.C. cat standoff concludes with delivery of new blender after 47 days
The story of the B.C. blender box being held hostage by a trio of cats has come to an unexpected end.